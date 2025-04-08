Trending
Top News
April 8, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Truman orders seizure of steel industry

On April 8, 1952, U.S. President Harry Truman ordered government seizure of the steel industry to avoid a general strike.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On April 8, 1952, U.S. President Harry Truman ordered government seizure of the steel industry to avoid a general strike. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy
1 of 3 | On April 8, 1952, U.S. President Harry Truman ordered government seizure of the steel industry to avoid a general strike. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

April 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted, requiring that U.S. senators be "elected by the people."

In 1918, actors Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin pitch Third Liberty Loan bonds in front of the Sub-Treasury (now Federal Hall National Memorial) in New York City.

In 1935, the U.S. Congress approved the Works Progress Administration, a central part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal.

In 1952, U.S. President Harry Truman ordered government seizure of the steel industry to avoid a general strike.

In 1960, the United States Senate passed the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1960. President Dwight D. Eisenhower would sign it into law on May 6, 1960.

In 1974, Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth's longstanding career record. Aaron played two more seasons, ending with 755 home runs, a total eventually surpassed by Barry Bonds, who had 762.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 1990, Ryan White, who put the face of a child on AIDS, died of complications from the disease at age 18.

In 1992, former tennis great Arthur Ashe confirmed he had AIDS. He said he contracted the disease from a blood transfusion.

In 2005, about 250,000 mourners attended a 3-hour funeral mass for Pope John Paul II in Rome's St. Peter's Square while about 1 million others gathered nearby. Among those in attendance were U.S. President George W. Bush and about 100 other world leaders.

File Photo by Tom Theobald/UPI

In 2008, American Airlines grounded all 300 of its MD-80 jetliners after an FAA review found faulty wiring in nine of them. Over the next five days, American canceled about 3,300 flights, disrupting travel of more than 100,000 passengers.

In 2013, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced the merger of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Al-Nusra Front under the name Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham, or ISIS.

In 2021, archaeologists announced what they called the most important ancient Egyptian discovery since that of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922 -- that of the so-called "Lost Golden City" of Aten.

In 2022, SpaceX made history by launching the first private crew of astronauts to the International Space Station to conduct dozens of science experiments. The Ax-1 mission docked with the ISS the next day.

In 2024, a rare total solar eclipse, the first in seven years and the last in two decades over the continental United States, completed its trek across the sky, viewable throughout North America.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, April 8, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, April 8, 2024
On April 8, 1952, U.S. President Harry Truman ordered government seizure of the steel industry to avoid a general strike.
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea will vote for a new president in a snap election on June 3, the acting president announced Tuesday, as the country works to recover from a martial law crisis that led to the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
World News // 1 hour ago
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
April 8 (UPI) -- Beijing will retaliate if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose a further 50% tariff on Chinese exports, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said Tuesday.
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
April 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been hospitalized in North Carolina after suffering a "medical event" over the weekend, his office said.
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could damage forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield has been fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee, making her the latest high-ranking military official to be dismissed by the Trump administration.
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
April 7 (UPI) -- Unions representing libraries, librarians and federal workers sued the Trump administration on Monday to stop its dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
April 7 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume deporting alleged members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador based on the 1798 Allies Enemies Act.
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
World News // 6 hours ago
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
April 7 (UPI) -- A large fire in Paris sent thick, black smoke billowing over the French capital on Monday as hundreds of firefighters battled flames at one of the city's largest recycling plants.

Trending Stories

Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH

Follow Us