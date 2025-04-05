Advertisement
Top News
April 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: West Virginia coal mine explosion kills 29

On April 5, 2010, an explosion in a coal mine near Montcoal, in West Virginia's Raleigh County, killed 29 workers.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Massey Energy workers Maurice Blanchette (L), Jimmy Shortridge (2nd-L), Brandon Waddell (2nd-R) and Andrew Lucas take a break from drilling efforts above Massey Energy's Upper Big Branch Coal Mine on April 7, 2010, in Montcoal, W.Va. On April 5, 2010, an explosion in a coal mine near Montcoal, in West Virginia's Raleigh County, killed 29 workers. File Photo by Jeff Gentner/UPI
1 of 5 | Massey Energy workers Maurice Blanchette (L), Jimmy Shortridge (2nd-L), Brandon Waddell (2nd-R) and Andrew Lucas take a break from drilling efforts above Massey Energy's Upper Big Branch Coal Mine on April 7, 2010, in Montcoal, W.Va. On April 5, 2010, an explosion in a coal mine near Montcoal, in West Virginia's Raleigh County, killed 29 workers. File Photo by Jeff Gentner/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1614, Pocahontas, daughter of a chief, married English tobacco planter John Rolfe in Jamestown, Va. It was a marriage that ensured peace between the settlers and the Powhatan Indians for several years.

Advertisement

In 1768, the first U.S. Chamber of Commerce was founded in New York City.

In 1792, President George Washington exercised veto power, the first time it was done in the United States.

In 1933, Executive Order 6101 establishing the Civilian Conservation Corps was issued by President Franklin Roosevelt. The public work relief program would run from 1933 to 1942 and provide employment for unemployed and unmarried men as part of the New Deal.

In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death in New York for stealing atomic secrets for the Soviet Union. They were executed on June 20, 1953.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1955, following rumors of failing health, Winston Churchill resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died of kidney failure during a flight from Acapulco, Mexico, to Houston. He was 71.

Advertisement

In 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, and 22 others were killed in a commuter plane crash in Brunswick, Ga.

In 1992, Sam Moore Walton, founder of Walmart, died of cancer at 74.

In 1994, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain killed himself at his home in Seattle. He was 27. It would be three days before his body was discovered.

File Photo by Julie Kramer/Wikimedia

In 1999, Russell Henderson, one of two men charged in the October 1998 beating death of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, pleaded guilty and was given two life prison sentences. The second man, Aaron McKinney, who delivered the fatal blows, also received two life terms.

In 2000, Lee Petty, the winner of the first Daytona 500 and a pioneer of a NASCAR racing family, died at a North Carolina hospital from complications of an abdominal aneurysm. He was 86.

In 2010, an explosion in a coal mine near Montcoal, in West Virginia's Raleigh County, killed 29 workers.

In 2016, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to mandate six weeks of fully paid leave for new parents.

Advertisement

In 2024, a dam burst in Russia's Ural mountains, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of the city of Orsk.

File Photo courtesy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 5, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 5, 2025
On April 5, 2010, an explosion in a coal mine near Montcoal, in West Virginia's Raleigh County, killed 29 workers.
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced will allow logging in national forests, which will help spur timber production amid reciprocal tariffs on other nations.
Stock markets tumble again amid tariff fallout; Nasdaq in bear market
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stock markets tumble again amid tariff fallout; Nasdaq in bear market
April 4 (UPI) -- The stock market ended a turbulent week with huge declines Friday with the Nasdaq Composite entering a bear market amid fallout from President Donald Trump's new tariffs on most nations worldwide.
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
April 4 (UPI) -- A new Title IX Special Investigations team will focus on enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender women from competing on female sports teams and using restrooms designated for women.
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 15 hours ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trump extends sale, ban of TikTok another 75 days
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump extends sale, ban of TikTok another 75 days
April 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday gave TikTok another 75 days to be sold or banned in the United States, one day before the deadline.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 11 hours ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Officials: California man arrested for child exploitation is part of online terror group
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Officials: California man arrested for child exploitation is part of online terror group
April 4 (UPI) -- A California man has been charged with targeting children for sexual exploitation, the Justice Department announced on Friday.
FLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June
April 4 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ Pride-on-water event in the United States is returning for its sixth year this coming June, organizers announced on Friday.
In Central U.S., catastrophic flash flooding to be followed by major river flooding
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In Central U.S., catastrophic flash flooding to be followed by major river flooding
Additional rounds of torrential rain will continue to trigger widespread, life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding centered on the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys into Saturday night, meteorologists say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Senate confirms Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Senate confirms Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement