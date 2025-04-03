Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 3, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Apple releases first iPad

On April 3, 2010, Apple released the first generation of its iPad and within a month had sold more than 1 million devices.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Apple employee Benjamin Salasek (L) talks with new iPad owner Miguel Bullon (C) as Pedro Cordero checks out his new iPad at Apple Computer's North Michgan Avenue store in Chicago on April 3, 2010. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
1 of 5 | Apple employee Benjamin Salasek (L) talks with new iPad owner Miguel Bullon (C) as Pedro Cordero checks out his new iPad at Apple Computer's North Michgan Avenue store in Chicago on April 3, 2010. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1860, the Pony Express postal service began, with riders leaving St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento at the same time.

Advertisement

In 1865, as the Civil War drew to a close, Richmond, Va., and nearby Petersburg surrendered to Union forces.

In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death by Robert Ford, a former gang member who hoped to collect the reward on James' head.

In 1936, Richard Bruno Hauptmann was executed for killing the 20-month-old son of Charles A. Lindbergh.

The electric chair used to put to death Bruno Hauptmann, who was convicted of kidnapping Charles Lindbergh's baby, is previewed the Newseum's exhibit, "G-Men and Journalists: Top News Stories of the FBI's First Century" in Washington, on June 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established Isle Royale National Park, a cluster of islands in Lake Superior situated between Michigan and Canada.

In 1944, in a case out of Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that barring Black Americans from voting violated the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

In 1948, U.S. President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, aimed to help European countries recover from World War II.

In 1989, Richard M. Daley was elected mayor of Chicago, the post his father, Richard J. Daley, had occupied for 21 years (1955-76). The new Mayor Daley was re-elected five times.

In 1991, the U.N. Security Council passed a cease-fire resolution to end the Persian Gulf War.

In 1995, owners and players of Major League Baseball approved an agreement ending a 232-day strike that forced the cancellation of hundreds of games and the 1994 World Series.

In 1996, the FBI raided a Montana cabin and arrested Theodore Kaczynski, a former college professor, accusing him of being the "Unabomber" whose mail bombs had killed three people and injured 23 since the 1970s. Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison.

In 1996, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown and 32 other Americans died when their plane crashed into a mountain in Croatia.

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

In 2000, the Department of Justice ruled that Microsoft had become a monopoly and in the process, had violated U.S. antitrust law. Four months later the court ordered the breakup of the technology company.

Advertisement

In 2010, Apple released the first generation of its iPad and within a month had sold more than 1 million devices.

In 2016, the so-called Panama Papers, an unprecedented leak of millions of documents, revealed that politicians, prominent world leaders, and celebrities hid millions in secret offshore tax shelters to skirt tax laws.

In 2017, an explosion in Russia went off on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

In 2019, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after a record-setting 63 seconds into a loss against the Denver Nuggets.

In 2024, nine people died and nearly 1,000 were injured in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan.

File Photo courtesy of the Central News Agency/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 3, 2025
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 3, 2025
On April 3, 2010, Apple released the first generation of its iPad and within a month had sold more than 1 million devices.
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
April 2 (UPI) -- Tornadoes on Wednesday struck the central United States, including damaging property in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana Oklahoma, with torrential rain spurring flash flooding.
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on global trade partners during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again" Wednesday afternoon.
Some U.S. trading partners plan countermeasures in response to tariffs
World News // 2 hours ago
Some U.S. trading partners plan countermeasures in response to tariffs
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. trading partners reacted from a range of relief to anger after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on trading partners.
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump's announces worldwide tariffs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump's announces worldwide tariffs
April 2 (UPI) -- tock futures tumbled Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced tariffs for all trading partners as investors fretted over increased prices and a possible recession.
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night rebuked President Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs announced earlier in the day with four Republicans joining all Democrats.
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton have been retired. The names Brianna, Holly and Miguel will replace them.
United Airlines to offer service to Thailand, Vietnam in October
World News // 8 hours ago
United Airlines to offer service to Thailand, Vietnam in October
April 2 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday announced expanded service to Asia becoming only U.S. carrier with daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 26.
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday paused federal funds for certain Maine educational programs in response to the state's opposition to banning transgender women from competing in women's sports in Maine.
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
April 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors took steps to drop charges against the man accused of assaulting U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R.-S.C., in a disputed event last year at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement