April 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres and All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Wednesday. Merrill, 21, is playing this season on a $740,000 salary. He was eligible for arbitration in 2027. Advertisement

The No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft made his debut last season. He hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Merrill went 8 for 20 (.400) through his first six appearances this season. He recorded a home run, double and six RBIs over his first 23 plate appearances.

The Padres (6-0) are off to their best start in franchise history. They will host the Cleveland Guardians (2-3) at 4:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Petco Park.