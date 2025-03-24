1 of 5 | On March 24, 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died. Photo by Francis Pellier/MI DICOM | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- In 1603, Queen Elizabeth I of England died after 44 years of rule. She was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland, uniting England and Scotland under a single British monarch. In 1934, the United States granted independence to the Philippine Islands, effective July 4, 1946. Advertisement

In 1975, the beaver became the official symbol of Canada.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez hit a reef in the Gulf of Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of crude oil in the largest oil tanker spill in U.S. history.

In 1998, four girls and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Ark., were killed by bullets fired from a nearby wooded area. The shooters were two boys, ages 11 and 13, who were convicted as juveniles and served prison time.

In 1999, NATO airstrikes hit military targets across the Yugoslav union of Serbia-Montenegro after ethnic cleansing launched by Serbian forces against Kosovar Albanians.

In 2004, the European Commission fined software giant Microsoft $613 million for EU antitrust violations.

Advertisement

In 2012, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery at a hospital in Falls Church, Va.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.

In 2018, student activists pushed for an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives protests across the country less than two months after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead.

In 2023, a powerful EF4 tornado touched down in Rolling Fork, Miss., and continued on into Silver City, Miss. The tornado -- one of many in a four-day outbreak of twisters -- remained on the ground for more than an hour, killing 17 people and injuring dozens of others.