March 21, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Piccard, Jones are 1st to circle globe by balloon

On March 21, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon.

By UPI Staff
On March 21, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon.
On March 21, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon.

March 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1413, Henry V was crowned king of England.

In 1617, Pocahontas died in England at about age 22. Three years earlier, she converted to Christianity, took the name Rebecca and married Englishman John Rolfe.

In 1790, Thomas Jefferson of Virginia became the first U.S. secretary of state.

In 1857, 100,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Tokyo.

In 1945, 7,000 Allied planes dropped more than 12,000 tons of explosives on Germany during a single World War II daytime bombing raid.

In 1952, Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed organized the first rock 'n' roll concert -- the Moondog Coronation Ball.

In 1962, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pledged that Russia would cooperate with the United States in the peaceful exploration of space.

File Photo courtesy of RIA Novosti/Wikimedia

In 1963, the U.S. prison on San Francisco Bay's Alcatraz Island was closed.

In 1965, more than 300 civil rights demonstrators, led by Martin Luther King Jr. and protected by Army and federalized National Guard troops, began a four-day march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., to demand federal protection of voting rights. This was the main Selma-Montgomery march. Two previous attempts had stopped in Selma -- one blocked by state troopers on March 7 ("Bloody Sunday"); the other halted voluntarily on March 9.

UPI File Photo

In 1984, a nuclear-powered Soviet submarine collided with the U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Kitty Hawk, in the Sea of Japan but no significant damage was reported.

In 1989, Dick Clark retired from hosting the TV show American Bandstand after 33 years.

In 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon.

In 2005, a 17-year-old boy at the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota killed nine people, injured several others and then killed himself.

In 2022, China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 crashed in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in South China, killing all 132 people on board.

In 2024, shares in the social media platform Reddit jumped 48% during their first day of trading.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

