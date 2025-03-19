Trending
March 19, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 1935 Harlem Riot breaks out

On March 19, 1935, the so-called Harlem Riot broke out after a crowd of onlookers mistakenly believed that a white business owner had beaten -- and possibly killed -- a 12-year-old Black boy accused of stealing candy.

By UPI Staff
The historic Apollo Theater is in the Harlem section of New York City on April 3, 2020. On March 19, 1935, Harlem was the site of a riot by a crowed of onlookers mistakenly believed that a white business owner had beaten a 12-year-old Black boy accused of stealing candy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | The historic Apollo Theater is in the Harlem section of New York City on April 3, 2020. On March 19, 1935, Harlem was the site of a riot by a crowed of onlookers mistakenly believed that a white business owner had beaten a 12-year-old Black boy accused of stealing candy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1909, financier J.P. Morgan, during a meeting with King Victor Emmanuel II of Italy in Rome, pledged to help wipe out the black hand and similar criminal societies in the United States through education.

In 1916, eight Curtiss JN-3 "Jenny" airplanes with the First Aero Squadron took off from Columbus, N.M., to aid troops that had invaded Mexico in pursuit of the bandit Pancho Villa. It was the first U.S. air combat mission in history.

In 1918, the U.S. Congress passed the Standard Time Act, which authorized the Interstate Commerce Commission to establish standard time zones and daylight saving time.

In 1931, the Nevada Legislature voted to legalize gambling.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1935, the so-called Harlem Riot broke out after a crowd of onlookers mistakenly believed that a white business owner had beaten -- and possibly killed -- a 12-year-old Black boy accused of stealing candy. The child hadn't been beaten, but the riot, which left three people dead, is considered by some historians to be the first modern race riot.

In 1953, legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille won the only Academy Award of his career when The Greatest Show on Earth, a big-budget extravaganza about circus life, was acclaimed the Best Picture. The 25th annual awards ceremony was the first to be broadcast on television.

In 1987, South Carolina televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as head of the PTL Club, saying he was blackmailed after a sexual encounter with a former church secretary.

In 1991, the NFL voted to revoke the plan for Phoenix to host the 1993 Super Bowl because the city did not observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In 2005, Pakistan successfully tested a nuclear-capable missile with a range of 1,250 miles.

In 2024, Finland was named the happiest country in the world for the seventh-straight year and Afghanistan was the least happy in the annual World Happiness Report. The United States dropped out of the Top 20 happiest nations.

File Photo courtesy of Finland's President Press Office

