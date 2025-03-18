Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 18, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. closes Syrian embassies, expels diplomats

On March 18, 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in Michigan and Texas.

By UPI Staff
On March 18, 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., (pictured in 2008) and consulates in Michigan and Texas. File Photo by Josh Carolina/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | On March 18, 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., (pictured in 2008) and consulates in Michigan and Texas. File Photo by Josh Carolina/Wikimedia

March 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1922, Mahatma Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience against the British rulers of India.

Advertisement

In 1925, the worst tornado in U.S. history roared through eastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southern Indiana, killing 695 people, injuring thousands of others and causing $17 million in property damage.

In 1937, a natural gas explosion at a public school in New London, Texas, killed almost 300 people, most of them children.

In 1962, France and Algeria signed a cease-fire agreement ending a seven-year civil war and bringing independence to the North African country.

In 1965, Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov became the first person to walk in space.

In 1995, "I'm back." Superstar Michael Jordan announced he was returning to professional basketball and the Chicago Bulls after a 17-month break, during which he had tried a baseball career.

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

In 2002, a 13-year-old girl died two days after being struck in the head by a puck at a Columbus Blue Jackets-Calgary Flames game. The incident forced the National Hockey League to have teams install 18-foot nets behind all goals to protect spectators.

Advertisement

In 2003, on the eve of war with Iraq, the U.S. State Department listed 30 countries as members of a "coalition of the willing" supporting military intervention, but only the United States, Britain and Australia were known to be providing troops.

In 2005, doctors removed the feeding tube keeping Terri Schiavo alive after a wide-ranging fight over the brain-damaged Florida woman's care that involved U.S. President George Bush and Congress.

File Photo by Cathy Kapulka/UPI

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama signed a jobs-stimulus measure into law. It provided $17.5 billion in tax cuts and other employer incentives and shifted $20 billion to boost transit programs.

In 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in Michigan and Texas, and expelled all diplomats without U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency status.

In 2018, an Uber vehicle on autonomous mode struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Ariz., the first fatal crash involving a self-driving car.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed William Burns to serve as CIA director.

Advertisement

File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
March 18 (UPI) -- An appeals court has denied a Trump administration request to block a district court's ruling that directs it to rehire tens of thousands of federal workers it fired.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 18, 2025
On March 18, 2014, the U.S. State Department ordered Syria to close its embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in Michigan and Texas.
Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' against Hamas in Gaza
March 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country's first major attack since the start of a cease-fire.
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with performing abortions in Texas, a state with one of the strictest bans against the controversial medical practice in the nation.
Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
World News // 19 hours ago
Macron, Starmer warmly greet Carney in first foreign trip as Canada's prime minister
March 17 (UPI) -- Mark Carney, Canada's new prime minister, chose to meet political leaders from Europe rather than U.S. President Trump in his first foreign trip on Monday.
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump vowed Monday to hold Iran responsible after fighting between the United States and Houthi militants escalated following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend.
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he has nominated Republic Airways CEO and pilot Bryan Bedford to head the Federal Aviation Administration, a position that requires Senate confirmation.
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
March 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday they will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria to comply with President Donald Trump's "Defending Women" executive order.
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he "immediately" revoked Secret Service protection for two of former president Joe Biden's children, Ashley and Hunter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement