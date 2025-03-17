Advertisement
Top News
March 17, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: British evacuate Boston amid American Revolution

On March 17, 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston.

By UPI Staff
On March 17, 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston. The historic moment was depicted in the 1911 painting The Evacuation of Boston by William James Aylward. File Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
1 of 8 | On March 17, 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston. The historic moment was depicted in the 1911 painting The Evacuation of Boston by William James Aylward. File Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

March 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1762, New York City staged its first parade honoring the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was led by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. In 2002, President George W. Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to take part in the event, more than six months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the city.

Advertisement

In 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston. The Boston area marks Evacuation Day along with its St. Patrick's Day parade each year.

In 1901, 71 paintings by the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh were shown at the Bernheim-Jeune gallery in Paris and caused a sensation across the art world.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1917, Russia appeared headed toward a republic following the end of the 300-year-old rule of the Romanoff family.

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the satellite Vanguard 1 into orbit around Earth.

Advertisement

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India.

File Photo by John Eggitt/UPI

In 1969, Golda Meir, a 70-year-old former Milwaukee schoolteacher, was elected first female prime minister of Israel.

In 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. The embargo, during which gasoline prices soared 300%, was in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel during the October 1973 Middle East War.

In 1990, Lithuania rejected the Soviet Union's ultimatum to renounce its declaration of independence a week prior. The Soviets implemented sanctions against Lithuania and conducted a military operation in 1991 before other Soviet republics eventually declared their independence.

In 1992, South African Whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

In 2003, as war with Iraq seemed a certainty, U.S. President George W. Bush gave Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and his sons 48 hours to leave the country. The ultimatum was rejected.

Advertisement

In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin won a fifth term in office, making him the longest-serving leader of the country in about two centuries. A Russian election watchdog called the election unconstitutional.

File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge orders Trump admin. to answer allegations it deported university doctor despite court order
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to answer allegations it deported university doctor despite court order
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to respond to allegations that it deported a Brown University professor despite being prohibited from doing so.
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 17, 2025
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 17, 2025
On March 17, 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston.
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
March 17 (UPI) -- An active duty airman has been arrested and charged with the death of a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since August, South Dakota authorities said.
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
March 17 (UPI) -- Fighting between the United States and Iran-backed Houthi militants appeared to intensify on Sunday, after the U.S. military killed more than 50 people in Yemen with airstrikes a day prior.
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
March 16 (UPI) -- A swarm of dust storms and tornadoes tore across the southern United States over the weekend, killing at least 39 people and leaving behind wrecked communities.
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
March 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants from the United States to El Salvador whom it alleges are gang members despite a court order preventing their expulsion.
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
March 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration said it deported hundreds of criminals from the United States for their alleged involvement with the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, officials announced Sunday.
Former U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey of New York dies from cancer at 87
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey of New York dies from cancer at 87
March 16 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Rep Nita Lowey, 87, of New York,. has died from metastatic breast cancer, her family announced Sunday.
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
March 16 (UPI) -- One of three eaglets recently born to the famed bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, has died, according to a conservation group.
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
World News // 10 hours ago
Trump and Putin likely to discuss Ukraine war cease-fire this week
March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet this week to discuss the terms of a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year, a White House envoy said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
U.S. military launches 'decisive and powerful' strikes against Houthis
At Senate hearing, Dr. Oz says he sees 'generational opportunity' for healthcare fixes
At Senate hearing, Dr. Oz says he sees 'generational opportunity' for healthcare fixes
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement