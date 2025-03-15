Advertisement
Top News
March 15, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 51 Haaland becomes 1st Native American Cabinet secretary

On March 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

By UPI Staff
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland briefs members of the media in the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington, D.C., in April 2021. On March 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland briefs members of the media in the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington, D.C., in April 2021. On March 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 44 B.C., Julius Caesar was assassinated by Brutus and others in Rome. A gold coin commemorating his assassination minted two years after his death was sold at auction in 2020 for $3.5 million.

Advertisement

In 1820, as part of the Missouri Compromise between the North and South, Maine was admitted into the Union as the 23rd state. It had been administered as a province of Massachusetts since 1647.

In 1916, U.S. Army Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing led an expedition into Mexico to capture revolutionary leader Pancho Villa, who had staged several cross-border raids. The two-year expedition was unsuccessful.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1917, Czar Nicholas abdicated as ruler of Russia amid the February Revolution.

In 1939, German troops, occupying the Czech provinces in the name of Adolf Hitler, entered Prague in triumph to the hisses and catcalls of the people, who sang the Czech national anthem.

In 1965, in response to the violence witnessed in Selma, Ala., President Lyndon Johnson, in an address to Congress, proclaims that "We shall overcome," calling for voting rights for all.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev was elected the first, and only, president of the Soviet Union.

In 1991, a grand jury indicted four Los Angeles police officers on felony assault charges for the beating of Rodney King. The officers' acquittals in 1992 sparked violent riots in the city.

In 2007, Palestinian leaders of Hamas and Fatah agreed to a coalition government but their platform didn't recognize Israel or renounce violence.

In 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms. Syrian security forces opened fire on the demonstrations. The uprisings, which spread across the country, were met with force, and by the end of May, more than 1,000 people had been killed by security forces.

In 2019, a gunman opened fire at two New Zealand mosques, killing 51 people, while live streaming.

In 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

Advertisement

In 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not endorse Donald Trump for president. Trump ended up winning the 2024 election, picking J.D. Vance as his running mate.

File Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 15, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 15, 2025
On March 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.
Senate averts shutdown by passing federal funding ahead of midnight deadline
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate averts shutdown by passing federal funding ahead of midnight deadline
March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Friday night averted a looming midnight shutdown of federal government by passing a funding bill after approving a key procedural vote with the support of enough Democrats.
Trump touts law-and-order vision, sounds off on past grievances with DOJ, FBI
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump touts law-and-order vision, sounds off on past grievances with DOJ, FBI
March 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday laid out his vision for the Department of Justice and the FBI, in a law-and-order talk that resembled a political speech.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new charges in racketeering, sex-trafficking case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new charges in racketeering, sex-trafficking case
March 14 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Friday in New York to a superseding indictment that charges him with forcing one of his employees into sex acts.
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Powerful winds tore through the New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle on Friday, with gusts approaching 100 mph in some places.
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed resentenced to probation after murder conviction in 2000
March 14 (UPI) -- Adnan Syed on Friday was formally resentenced to five years probation after the judge ruled he shouldn't return to prison for a life sentence for the murder of his high school girlfriend found dead in Baltimore in 1999.
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
World News // 12 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets normalization with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 14 (UPI) -- Normalizing ties with Lebanon has emerged as Israel's new emphasis after it greatly weakened Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war.
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Education said Friday that has opened investigations into seven universities that are being accused of race-related improprieties.
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
World News // 13 hours ago
Hamas offer to free American-Israeli hostage blasted by Israel as 'psychological warfare'
March 14 (UPI) -- As Hamas on Friday offered to release American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four other hostages held in Gaza, Israel's prime minister called it psychological manipulation.
FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitives List' turns 75
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitives List' turns 75
March 14 (UPI) -- On Friday, the FBI marked the 75th anniversary of its "10 Most Wanted Fugitives List," which has led to the discovery and capture of some of the more notorious people wanted for crimes in recent history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate averts shutdown by passing federal funding ahead of midnight deadline
Senate averts shutdown by passing federal funding ahead of midnight deadline
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
Brutal wind ravages Texas Panhandle, flipping big rigs, downing trees, blowing dust
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement