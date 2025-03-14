Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 14, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 14, 2018 at 9:55 AM

On This Day: FBI's 'Most Wanted Fugitives' list debuts

On March 14, 1950, the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list appeared for the first time.

By UPI Staff
Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton stands near a poster of Donald Eugene Fields II as he was announced being added to the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list in St. Louis on May 25, 2023. On March 14, 1950, the list appeared for the first time. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton stands near a poster of Donald Eugene Fields II as he was announced being added to the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list in St. Louis on May 25, 2023. On March 14, 1950, the list appeared for the first time. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Eli Whitney was granted a patent for the cotton gin.

Advertisement

In 1812, the U.S. government authorized the issue of America's first war bonds -- to pay for military equipment for use against the British.

In 1950, the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list appeared for the first time.

In 1951, Seoul was recaptured by U.N. troops during the Korean War as part of Operation Ripper, also known as the Fourth Battle of Seoul.

In 1964, Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby was convicted of killing Lee Harvey Oswald, the assumed assassin of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Ruby was sentenced to death but the conviction was overturned and he died of cancer while awaiting a new trial.

File Photo by Frank Johnston/UPI

In 1973, Navy pilot John McCain -- the future U.S. senator from Arizona -- and 107 other American prisoners of war were released by North Vietnam. He spent more than five years in a prison camp after his plane was shot down.

Advertisement

In 1991, scientists reported the discovery of the gene that triggers colon cancer.

In 1991, citing fresh evidence, a British appeals court overturned the convictions of the so-called Birmingham Six, who were sentenced to life in prison for the bombings of two pubs in 1974, the bloodiest assault by the Irish Republican Army on the British mainland. The false conviction of the six men, who were released, is seen one of the worst miscarriages of justice in modern British history.

In 2004, Vladimir Putin easily won re-election as president of Russia. He won a third term in 2012.

File Photo by Goran Tomasevic/UPI

In 2009, Australian authorities said a 230-ton oil spill from a Hong Kong-registered freighter caused an environmental disaster along nearly 40 miles of beach off the Queensland coast.

In 2012, the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands, in its first verdict as a permanent war crimes tribunal, found Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga guilty of using children in war.

In 2013, Xi Jinping began his 10-year term as president of China.

Advertisement

In 2023, a Russia fighter jet collided with an unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone, causing the unmanned military craft to crash into the Black Sea.

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Read More

Latest Headlines

Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
World News // 16 minutes ago
Putin says he agrees with U.S.-backed cease-fire but has concerns over 'nuances'
March 14 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia said he agrees in essence to a 30-day U.S.-backed cease-fire in his war in Ukraine, while voicing concerns over what he described as "nuances" as he seeks concessions from Kyiv.
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 14, 2025
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 14, 2025
On March 14, 1950, the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list appeared for the first time.
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
March 14 (UPI) -- A coalition of labor unions has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to stop the Department of Homeland Security from terminating a negotiated TSA union contract.
Trump admin. replaces IRS' top lawyer amid pushback on taxpayer information
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump admin. replaces IRS' top lawyer amid pushback on taxpayer information
March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has demoted its top Internal Revenue Service lawyer and replaced him after the Department of Government Efficiency received pushback while trying to obtain confidential taxpayer information.
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
March 13 (UPI) -- More than 175 passengers fled an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport after it erupted into flames on Friday, local news outlets reported.
Judge orders Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired probationary workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired probationary workers
March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday night ordered President Donald Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of probationary employees, dealing another blow to his effort to reshape and downsize the federal government.
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes new foal to its stable of patrol horses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes new foal to its stable of patrol horses
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has welcomed the birth of the first foal in the agency's mission to use horses to patrol the rugged terrain in its Big Bend, Texas, sector.
Trump administration seeks Supreme Court relief on birthright citizenship injunctions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump administration seeks Supreme Court relief on birthright citizenship injunctions
March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Thursday sought permission from the Supreme Court to enforce President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for most people.
Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva dies from cancer complications at 77
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva dies from cancer complications at 77
March 13 (UPI) -- Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, 77, has died from complications of his cancer treatment, his office announced Thursday. He battled cancer for more than a year.
Mahmoud Khalil detention: Nearly 100 protesters arrested at Trump Tower in NYC
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mahmoud Khalil detention: Nearly 100 protesters arrested at Trump Tower in NYC
March 13 (UPI) -- Police arrested nearly 100 protesters demanding the release of Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil during a sit-in protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' economic pain if it doesn't sign cease-fire
Trump threatens Russia with 'devastating' economic pain if it doesn't sign cease-fire
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Judge says Trump can't fire head of federal labor relations watchdog
Judge says Trump can't fire head of federal labor relations watchdog
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Naples; no deaths reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement