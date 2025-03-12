Trending
March 12, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NHL suspends season amid COVID-19 outbreak

On March 12, 2020, the NHL paused its season, and the NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments as COVID-19 spread throughout the United States.

By UPI Staff
The Capitol One Arena, home to the NBA Washington Wizards and the NHL Washington Capitols, is quiet after the NHL announced March 12, 2020, it will suspend its season due to the COVID-19, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 7 | The Capitol One Arena, home to the NBA Washington Wizards and the NHL Washington Capitols, is quiet after the NHL announced March 12, 2020, it will suspend its season due to the COVID-19, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scouts of America troop in Savannah, Ga.

In 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the first of his Sunday evening "fireside chats" -- informal radio addresses from the White House to the American people. The first address explained why he recently ordered a bank holiday.

In 1938, Nazi Germany invaded and occupied Austria.

In 1947, in a speech to Congress, U.S. President Harry Truman outlined what became known as the Truman Doctrine, calling for U.S. aid to countries threatened by communist revolution.

In 1993, more than 250 people were killed and at least 700 injured in 13 coordinated terrorist bombings in Mumbai.

In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first female priests.

In 1999, former Soviet allies Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined NATO.

File Photo by Toms Kalnins/EPA-EFE

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, 15, who had been kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home in June 2002, was found in the custody of a panhandler and his wife in nearby Sandy, Utah.

In 2008, New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned after being caught in a high-priced prostitution scandal.

In 2018, a Bangladeshi passenger plane -- a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 -- crashed at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal, killing 49 people.

In 2019, dozens of parents and college officials -- including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- were charged in a college admissions scandal in which parents paid bribes to help their children get into college.

In 2020, the NHL paused its season, and the NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments as COVID-19 spread throughout the United States.

In 2024, Romanian authorities detained social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate on a British warrant for sexual aggression.

File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Latest Headlines

World News // 9 minutes ago
Cargo ship captain arrested following North Sea collision
March 12 (UPI) -- British authorities have arrested the captain of a cargo ship as they investigate the cause of a fatal crash between the vessel and an oil tanker shipping jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea.
World News // 2 hours ago
Syria's interim gov't, Kurdish-led forces sign landmark integration agreement
March 12 (UPI) -- Syria's interim government said it has reached a landmark agreement to integrate Kurdish-led forces into state institutions as it continues to try to unify the country following years of civil war.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspects charged in transgender man's death plead not guilty to torture, murder
March 11 (UPI) -- Seven suspects, charged in the death of Sam Nordquist, have pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing the Black transgender man inside an upstate New York hotel room.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 more suspects arrested in connection to university student's hazing death
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Baton Rouge announced Tuesday that two more people have been arrested in connection to the fraternity hazing death of a Southern University and A&M College student.
World News // 4 hours ago
Four Dominican nationals sentenced for smuggling, drowning tropical birds
March 11 (UPI) -- Four Dominican nationals have been sentenced for attempting to smuggle tropical birds from San Juan, Puerto Rico, into the Dominican Republic, and then drowning them to "cover up their crime."
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
March 11 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday to fund the government through the end of September and avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill now heads to the Senate.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education's staff will be placed on administrative leave as Education Sec. Linda McMahon follows through on Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal agency.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
March 11 (UPI) -- Newly introduced U.S. House and Senate bills would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve with the aim of strengthening the nation's economic foundation.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured Teslas on Tuesday outside the White House where he pledged to buy an electric vehicle to support Elon Musk as he faces boycotts for cutting government spending through DOGE.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he won't impose 50% retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Wednesday that would have doubled planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Advertisement

