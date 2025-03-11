Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 11, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: China's legislature gets rid of presidential term limits

On March 11, 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits to enable Xi Jinping to stay on as president for life.

By UPI Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote during the third plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2018. Delegates of the NPC voted on an amendment to abolish the current presidential term limits. File Photo by Hwee Young/EPA-EFE
1 of 7 | Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote during the third plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2018. Delegates of the NPC voted on an amendment to abolish the current presidential term limits. File Photo by Hwee Young/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1824, the U.S. War Department created the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Advertisement

In 1845, John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, died in Allen County, Ind.

In 1861, in Montgomery, Ala., delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas adopted the Permanent Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

In 1918, the first cases of Spanish influenza were reported in the United States. By 1920, the virus had killed up to 22 million people worldwide, 500,000 in the United States.

In 1930, William Howard Taft became the first former U.S. president and chief justice of the Supreme Court to be buried in the national cemetery at Arlington, Va.

In 1942, after struggling to save the Philippines from Japanese conquest, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur abandoned the island fortress of Corregidor under orders from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, leaving behind 90,000 U.S. and Filipino troops.

In 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev, the youngest member of the ruling Politburo, was chosen to succeed President Konstantin Chernenko as Communist Party chief, finally bringing to power the post-World War II generation.

Advertisement

File Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI

In 1990, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from Moscow in a long-expected move posing the first splintering of the Soviet Union since the communist nation was founded nearly seven decades ago.

In 1993, Janet Reno won unanimous U.S. Senate approval to become the country's first female attorney general.

In 2004, 10 bombs exploded almost simultaneously on four commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and injuring 1,400.

In 2006, Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Yugoslavia on trial for war crimes, was found dead in his cell at The Hague, of an apparent heart attack.

In 2006, Michelle Bachelet, who was tortured during Chile's years of military dictatorship, was sworn in as the country's first female president.

UPI File Photo

In 2011, Japan was hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake that struck about 230 miles northeast of Tokyo. The quake caused a tsunami that swept away people, homes, vehicles and ships. Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed, nuclear power plants were damaged, with three reactor meltdowns at one of them. The disaster's death toll reached nearly 15,900.

Advertisement

In 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits to enable Xi Jinping to stay on as president for life.

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus virus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases and 4,300 deaths across 114 countries. A year later, COVID-19 has killed more than 2.5 million people.

In 2022, Russian forces kidnapped and arrested the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Russian officials released him from captivity five days later.

File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three die in medical helicopter crash in Mississippi
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Three die in medical helicopter crash in Mississippi
March 11 (UPI) -- Three people aboard a medical helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed in rural Mississippi, officials said.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
On March 11, 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
March 10 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for a man 48-year-old man convicted of  
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
World News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
March 10 (UPI) -- Former President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was arrested Tuesday morning in Manila on an International Criminal Court warrant for crimes against humanity over his bloody war on drugs.
U.S. seizes counterfeit jewelry worth $3.5 million between China, Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. seizes counterfeit jewelry worth $3.5 million between China, Puerto Rico
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized a shipment of fake designer jewelry, which could have been sold for $3.5 million, had it been real, the federal agency announced Monday.
Trump strips former Biden officials, lawyers who prosecuted him of security clearances
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump strips former Biden officials, lawyers who prosecuted him of security clearances
March 10 (UPI) -- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday that dozens of officials from the former Biden administration have had their security clearances revoked and their access to classified information banned.
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
World News // 5 hours ago
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
March 10 (UPI) -- A gondola cabin loaded with passengers at a ski resort in British Columbia crashed to the ground Monday, shortly after heading up the hill at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
March 10 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to revise its rule allowing food companies to "self-affirm" that its ingredients are safe.
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
March 10 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines on Monday slashed its first-quarter revenue and earningds outlooks, citing weaker domestic demand in economic "uncertainty."
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the selloff continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement