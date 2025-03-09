Advertisement
Top News
March 9, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Supreme Court rules in Amistad case

On March 9, 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, with one dissent, that the enslaved Africans who seized control of the Amistad slave ship had been illegally forced into slavery and thus were free under U.S. law.

By UPI Staff
On March 9, 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, with one dissent, that the enslaved Africans who seized control of the Amistad slave ship had been illegally forced into slavery and thus were free under U.S. law. File Image courtesy of Wikimedia
1 of 8 | On March 9, 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, with one dissent, that the enslaved Africans who seized control of the Amistad slave ship had been illegally forced into slavery and thus were free under U.S. law. File Image courtesy of Wikimedia

March 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, with one dissent, that the enslaved Africans who seized control of the Amistad slave ship had been illegally forced into slavery and thus were free under U.S. law. Some 150 years later, a copy of the Bible given to former President John Quincy Adams as a thank you gift for representing the defendants in the case, was stolen and later returned.

Advertisement

In 1862, a battle between ironclad ships -- the Union's Monitor and the Confederate's Merrimac (renamed the Virginia) -- ended indecisively off Hampton Roads, Va.

In 1916, several hundred Mexican guerrillas under the command of Francisco "Pancho" Villa crossed the U.S.-Mexican border and attacked the small border town of Columbus, N.M., killing 17 Americans.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
Advertisement

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt presented the first of his New Deal policies, the Emergency Banking Act, to Congress, which promptly passed the legislation.

In 1945, more than 300 American B-29 bombers attacked Tokyo with incendiary bombs, killing about 100,000 people and destroying an estimated 250,000 buildings over 16 square miles.

In 1959, Barbie, which became a perennially popular doll, made its debut in stores. Celebrate Barbie at 25, 30, and 50.

In 1945, more than 300 American B-29 bombers attacked Tokyo with incendiary bombs, killing about 100,000 people and destroying an estimated 250,000 buildings over 16 square miles. The public wasn't notified until more than a month later.

In 1981, dozens of workers at the Japan Atomic Power Company nuclear plant in Tsuruga were exposed to radiation after a sludge tank overflowed. Sixteen tons of the radioactive waste spilled into Wakasa Bay. Officials didn't tell the public until more than a month later.

In 1992, a federal judge in New York announced a final $1.3 billion agreement to settle civil suits growing out of the 1989 collapse of Drexel Burham Lambert, once the most powerful firm on Wall Street.

Advertisement

In 1997, rapper Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24.

In 2005, Dan Rather stepped down as anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News. His departure followed acknowledgment of major flaws in a broadcast about U.S. President George W. Bush's National Guard service.

File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama lifted the U.S. limit on federal funding for embryonic stem-cell research, calling it an important advancement in the cause of science in the United States.

In 2011, after 39 flights over 27 years of service, the space shuttle Discovery made its final landing at Kennedy Space Center.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide after Kyiv officials said Kremlin bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward in Mariupol, leaving children and women under the debris.

In 2024, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires. It won Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and Worst Screen Couple for Pooh and Piglet, played by Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell, respectively.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
World News // 5 hours ago
Pro-Palestine group vandalized Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland
March 8 (UPI) -- The pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action vandalized President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland, early Saturday due to his support for Israel and call to relocate Gazans.
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
World News // 6 hours ago
More than 1,000 killed in two days amid Syrian conflict
March 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 have died since Thursday amid fighting between Syrian government forces and supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad, a monitoring organization announced.
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
World News // 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alfred flooding feared in eastern Australia
March 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Alfred could cause significant flooding in eastern Australia despite the slowly moving storm no longer being a cyclone.
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
March 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' leading wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a domestic assault charge involving a domestic dispute in Georgetown, Texas.
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
World News // 10 hours ago
Anti-Trump protests mark International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- People marked International Women's Day on Saturday, including in several U.S. cities where demonstrators protested against President Donald Trump and his administration.
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
March 8 (UPI) -- House Republicans are proposing increases to national defense spending while reducing spending on domestic programs in a stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown.
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian airstrikes kill 25, injure 40 in Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military killed at least 25 and injured at least 40 during airstrikes launched against the Donetsk area of Ukraine late Friday and early Saturday.
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. calls for equality, 'feminist future' on International Women's Day
March 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday marked the upcoming International Women's Day with a call for feminine equality under a banner of rights and empowerment.
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
World News // 11 hours ago
Toronto bar mass shooting likely random, police say
March 8 (UPI) -- Nobody was killed but 12 people were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto that police say appears to be random.
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams should be dropped permanently with no chance of future reinstatement, according to a lawyer retained by the judge overseeing the case to review it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chain reaction could unleash cold polar vortex across United States through April
Chain reaction could unleash cold polar vortex across United States through April
Florida explosion and fire destroys three yachts in Miami-Dade, no injuries
Florida explosion and fire destroys three yachts in Miami-Dade, no injuries
More federal employees offered buyouts
More federal employees offered buyouts
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement