March 6, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. begins daytime bombing of Berlin in WWII

On March 6, 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.

By UPI Staff
The B-17G Fortress Miss Donna Mae II is damaged after drifting under another bomber during a raid over Berlin on May 19, 1944, as part of World War II. On March 6, 1944, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration
1 of 7 | The B-17G Fortress Miss Donna Mae II is damaged after drifting under another bomber during a raid over Berlin on May 19, 1944, as part of World War II. On March 6, 1944, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration

March 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Mexican forces captured the Alamo in San Antonio, killing the last of 187 defenders who had held out in the fortified Texas mission for 13 days. Frontiersman Davy Crockett was among those killed on the final day.

In 1853, "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy.

In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark ruling that slave Dred Scott couldn't sue for his freedom in a federal court, even though his white owner had died in a "free" state.

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt declared a national banking holiday in an effort to shore up the banking system.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.

In 1953, Georgi Malenkov was named premier of the Soviet Union one day after the death of Joseph Stalin.

In 1957, Ghana became an independent country after declaring independence from Britain. The country was led by Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

In 1965, Alabama Gov. George Wallace declared "There will be no march between Selma and Montgomery," and that he had ordered the highway patrol to "use whatever measures are necessary to prevent a march."

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

In 1966, U.S. forces undertook the biggest air raid campaign on North Vietnam since bombing of the north resumed in 1965.

In 1967, Svetlana Alliluyeva, Joseph Stalin's daughter, defected to the United States. She would return to the Soviet Union 17 years later stating, "In America, I ended up living the life of a suburban housewife, which is not at all what I wanted."

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1982, an Egyptian court sentenced five Muslim fundamentalists to death for the assassination of President Anwar Sadat. Seventeen others drew prison terms.

In 1987, a British ferry leaving Zeebrugge, Belgium, struck a sea wall and capsized, killing 188 people in the North Sea.

In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush, addressing a joint session of Congress, declared the Persian Gulf War over.

In 2015, Islamic State militants devastated the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud in northern Iraq, using bulldozers to raze the site.

In 2024, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, conceding to former President Donald Trump, who would go on to win the 2024 election.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
March 6 (UPI) -- An independent federal board has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate nearly 6,000 employees fired last month amid the Trump administration's effort to cull the federal workforce.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 6, 2025
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 6, 2025
On March 6, 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.
South Korean fighter jets accidentally bomb residential area, injuring at least 15
South Korean fighter jets accidentally bomb residential area, injuring at least 15
SEOUL, March 6 (UPI) -- A pair of South Korean KF-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a residential area outside of Seoul during a live-fire exercise, Seoul's air force said Thursday, injuring at least 15 people.
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
March 6 (UPI) -- Iranian musician Mehdi Yarrahi received 74 lashes as part of his sentence a song supporing women's rights and opposes the Middle Eastern country's draconian hijab laws, his lawyer said.
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI late Wednesday said it investigated a security concern that prompted a Sun Country Airlines flight to divert to El Paso and found "no threat to the safety
U.S. targets foreign officials who facilitate irregular migration with entry bans
U.S. targets foreign officials who facilitate irregular migration with entry bans
March 5 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a new policy to bar entry to foreign government officials who facilitate irregular migration into the United States.
Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
March 5 (UPI) -- Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk met with GOP lawmakers Wednesday after suggesting the federal government privatize services as much as possible.
3 skiers presumed dead after being buried in large avalanche in Alaska
3 skiers presumed dead after being buried in large avalanche in Alaska
Three heli-skiers are presumed dead after they were caught in an avalanche Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday in a statement. The large avalanche buried the skiers at about 3:30 p.m. local time near Girdwood.
Mayors stand firm on sanctuary policies despite threats from Trump administration
Mayors stand firm on sanctuary policies despite threats from Trump administration
March 5 -- Four major city mayors testified about their sanctuary policies, facing heat from House Republicans
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
March 5 (UPI) -- Hayden Haynes, chief of staff for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence following President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.
