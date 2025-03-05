Trending
March 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Winston Churchill gives 'Iron Curtain' speech

On March 5, 1946, Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in Fulton, Mo., stated that a Soviet Union "Iron Curtain" had "descended across" Europe.

By UPI Staff
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (L) and U.S. President Harry S. Truman on March 4, 1946, wave from a train en route to Fulton, Mo., where the former would give his famous "Iron Curtain" speech the following day. File Photo courtesy of NARA
1 of 6 | British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (L) and U.S. President Harry S. Truman on March 4, 1946, wave from a train en route to Fulton, Mo., where the former would give his famous "Iron Curtain" speech the following day. File Photo courtesy of NARA

March 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1770, British troops killed five colonials in the so-called Boston Massacre, one of the events that led to the American Revolution. Crispus Attucks, who had escaped slavery, died in the incident and became hailed as the first martyr of the American cause. History buffs relived the event 232 years later with a re-enactment in downtown Boston.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson was publicly inaugurated for his second term. He had a private, official inauguration a day earlier.

In 1933, in German elections, Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party won nearly half the seats in the Reichstag (the Parliament).

In 1946, Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in Fulton, Mo., stated that a Soviet Union "Iron Curtain" had "descended across" Europe.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1953, the Soviet Union announced that dictator Joseph Stalin had died at age 73. Stalin had been in a coma after having a massive stroke four days earlier.

In 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country. The company's co-founders, Richard Knerr and Arthur "Spud" Melin died in 2008 and 2002, respectively.

In 1993, Canada's Ben Johnson, once called the world's fastest human, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was banned for life from track competition.

In 2011, archaeologists renovating the Rio de Janeiro harbor for the 2016 Olympics reported uncovering the remains of a 19th-century port where thousands of people arrived from Africa and were sold into slavery.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt

In 2013, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died at age 58 and Vice President Nicolas Maduro ascended to the presidency.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with South Korean officials for the first time since becoming leader. The special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in were on a mission to broker denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.

In 2021, Pope Francis arrived in Iraq for the first-ever papal visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United States to stop buying Russian oil during a Zoom meeting with members of the U.S. Congress.

File Photo courtesy of the Ukrainian President Press Office

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 5, 2025
