Advertisement
Top News
March 3, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Georges Bizet's 'Carmen' debuts

On March 3, 1875, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet premiered in Paris.

By UPI Staff
The Israeli Opera holds a dress rehearsal before the opening of the Israeli Opera Festival of Geroges Bizet's "Carmen" at the foot of the ancient fortress Masada, Israel, on June 5, 2012. The opera was first performed on March 3, 1875. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 7 | The Israeli Opera holds a dress rehearsal before the opening of the Israeli Opera Festival of Geroges Bizet's "Carmen" at the foot of the ancient fortress Masada, Israel, on June 5, 2012. The opera was first performed on March 3, 1875. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1845, Florida was admitted to the United States as the 27th state.

Advertisement

In 1875, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet premiered in Paris.

In 1879, attorney Belva Ann Lockwood became the first woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1923, Time magazine published its first issue. The magazine was published weekly until March 2020, when it began publishing every other week.

In 1931, an act of Congress designated "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem of the United States.

Pink performs the national anthem before the Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on February 4. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

In 1938, the last of three of Stalin's public show trials, the Trial of the Twenty-One, began, with the defendants being charged in a plot to murder Josef Stalin as well as some of the highest officials of the Soviet regime.

In 1974, a Turkish jetliner crashed near Paris, killing 345 people. Investigators initially suspected a bomb aboard the DC-10 aircraft, but they later determined a cargo door was incorrectly closed and burst open once in the air. It was the deadliest air disaster at the time.

Advertisement

In 1982, the Argentine government threatened to break off diplomatic relations with Britain if the Falkland Islands were not handed back by the following year's 150th anniversary of the British presence on the islands. A month later, the Falklands War broke out between the two countries, resulting in a British victory. To this day, the South American archipelago remains a British territory.

In 1985, coal miners in Britain ended a yearlong strike, the longest and costliest labor dispute in British history.

In 1986, the U.S. President's Commission on Organized Crime, ending a 32-month investigation, called for drug testing of most working Americans, including all federal employees.

In 1991, home video captured a Los Angeles police beating of motorist Rodney King that triggered a national debate on police brutality. Acquittal of the LAPD officers in 1992 led to deadly riots during which King asked at a news conference, "Can we all get along?" King died at the age of 47 in 2012.

In 2006, former U.S. Rep. Randy Cunningham, R-Calif., was sentenced to eight years in prison for taking $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors. Cunningham was released from prison in 2013.

Advertisement

File Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI

In 2015, the State Department confirmed that Hillary Clinton exclusively used a personal email server to conduct official business while serving as U.S. secretary of state.

In 2019, SpaceX's unmanned Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station, the company's first ISS docking.

In 2020, for the first time in the Pritzker Architecture Prize's four-decade history, the organization handed out the industry's most prestigious award to two women -- Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara.

In 2024, Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark set the all-time NCAA scoring record, passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich with 3,685 points. She finished her college career with 3951 points.

File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
March 3 (UPI) -- A preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook Los Angeles just hours after the end of the Academy Awards.
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
World News // 34 minutes ago
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
March 3 (UPI) -- A suspected Ukrainian drone strike triggered a massive blaze at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Ufa in the southern Russian republic of Bashkortostan, injuring one person.
7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
World News // 56 minutes ago
7-Eleven parent company president reportedly plans to step down
March 3 (UPI) -- The Japanese parent company of convenience store chain 7-Eleven is reportedly preparing for its current president, Ryuichi Isaka, to step down, with its outside director, Stephen Hayes Dacus, poised to take his place.
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
March 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has ordered the United States to end offensive cyber operations targeting Russia, part of an effort to draw Russian President Vladimir Putin into talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
World News // 3 hours ago
Lithuanian solo rower hit by cyclone-churned seas rescued off Australia's east coast
March 3 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian solo rower who became caught in treacherous seas caused by a cyclone off Australia's east coast over the weekend has been rescued, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said Monday.
James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood donor, dies aged 88
World News // 4 hours ago
James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood donor, dies aged 88
March 3 (UPI) -- James Harrison, Australia's most prolific blood and plasma donor, who is credited with saving millions of babies, has passed away, the Oceanic country's Red Cross Lifeblood confirmed. He was 88.
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 3, 2025
Top News // 4 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 3, 2025
On March 3, 1875, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet premiered in Paris.
Trump announces U.S. strategic crypto reserve
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. strategic crypto reserve
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will create a strategic crypto reserve that will hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano.
Lutnick: U.S. to hit Canada, Mexico with tariffs Tuesday, Trump still mulling percentage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lutnick: U.S. to hit Canada, Mexico with tariffs Tuesday, Trump still mulling percentage
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will enforce tariffs on Tuesday against Canada and Mexico, but at what percentage, he has yet to decide, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Delta flight returns to Boston after takeoff over 'smoky odor' detected on board
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Delta flight returns to Boston after takeoff over 'smoky odor' detected on board
March 2 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to New Orleans had to return to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday over a "smoky odor" detected onboard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement