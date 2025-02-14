Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated Feb. 14, 2018 at 10:01 AM

On This Day: YouTube founded

On Feb. 14, 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company was purchased by Google a year and a half later for $1.65 billion.

By UPI Staff
On February 14, 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company's headquarters are in San Bruno, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt
1 of 7 | On February 14, 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company's headquarters are in San Bruno, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1779, British navigator and explorer James Cook, first known European to reach the Hawaiian Islands, was stabbed to death by island natives while investigating the theft of a boat.

Advertisement

In 1849, James Polk became the first U.S. president to be photographed while in office. The photographer was Mathew Brady, who is famous for his Civil War pictures.

In 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd member of the United States.

In 1903, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt signed a law creating the Department of Commerce and Labor.

In 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th member of the United States.

In 1920, the League of Women Voters was formed in Chicago.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1929, in what became known as the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre," gunmen believed to be working for Prohibition-era crime boss Al Capone killed seven members of the rival George "Bugs" Moran gang in a Chicago garage.

In 1949, Israel's legislature, the Knesset, convened for the first time.

Advertisement

In 1989, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini, offended by The Satanic Verses, called on Muslims to kill its author, Salman Rushdie. He offered a $1 million reward for Rushdie's death, sending the writer into hiding. Iran rescinded the death sentence in 1998.

In 1990, 90 people were killed and 56 injured in the crash of an Indian Airlines Airbus 320, about 50 yards short of a runway in Bangalore, India.

In 1994, a convicted serial killer who admitted killing 55 people -- Andrei Chikatilo -- was executed by a firing squad in a Russian prison.

In 2005, former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was assassinated. Twenty-one others died with him.

File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI

In 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company was purchased by Google a year and a half later for $1.65 billion.

In 2011, Chevron was ordered to pay $8.6 billion to clean up oil pollution in a rain forest area in northeastern Ecuador.

In 2018, a 19-year-old who had been expelled for discipline problems walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and fatally shot 17 people, including 14 students.

Advertisement

In 2022, scientists determined that a megadrought that had gripped the southwestern North America for more than two decades was the driest such event in the region in at least 1,200 years.

In 2024, one person was killed and more than 20 injured after gunmen opened fire on partygoers near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zelensky: Russian drone strike damages Chernobyl power plant
World News // 15 minutes ago
Zelensky: Russian drone strike damages Chernobyl power plant
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian attack drone struck the shelter surrounding the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Friday.
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Two men convicted of murder were executed Thursday night, marking the fourth and fifth executions in the United States this year.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
On Feb. 14, 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company was purchased by Google a year and a half later for $1.65 billion.
India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Washington and New Delhi have agreed to a framework to deepen their economic, energy and defense relationship, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday evening.
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a mechanical failure mid-flight.
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a multi state lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk from what she calls an unlawful delegation of executive power, her office announced Thursday.
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch, the agency announced Thursday, intercepting a total of 8 shipments of fakes.
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Royal Caribbean have begun using facial recognition technology to enable passengers to leave cruise ships faster in Puerto Rico.
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement