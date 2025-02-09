Advertisement
Feb. 9, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Senator launches 'McCarthy era'

On Feb. 9, 1950, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era."

By UPI Staff
Portrait of U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., taken in 1954. McCarthy charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era" on February 9, 1950. File Photo/UPI
Portrait of U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., taken in 1954. McCarthy charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era" on February 9, 1950. File Photo/UPI

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1825, after no presidential candidate won the necessary majority, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams the sixth president of the United States.

In 1900, the solid silver trophy known as the Davis Cup was first put up for competition when American collegian Dwight Filley Davis challenged British tennis players to compete against his Harvard team.

In 1943, Japanese troops evacuated Guadalcanal, leaving it in Allied possession. The Japanese invaded the Solomon Islands in 1942 as part of World War II and Guadalcanal was home to a strategic airfield.

In 1950, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era." The State Department denied the allegation the next day.

In 1964, the Beatles appeared on television's The Ed Sullivan Show. An estimated 73 million people watched.

In 1971, Satchel Paige became the first Negro League player voted into baseball's Hall of Fame.

In 1984, Soviet President Yuri Andropov, in power 15 months, died at age 69.

UPI File Photo
In 1991, Lithuanians overwhelmingly voted to secede from the Soviet Union.

In 2001, the submarine USS Greeneville collided with the Ehime Maru, a Japanese fishery training boat, off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii during a surfacing drill. Nine people on the fishing vessel were killed. The victims included four high school students.

In 2008, the U.S. space shuttle Atlantis delivered a $2 billion European-made science lab to the International Space Station, doubling its zero-gravity research capacity.

In 2020, South Korean film Parasite made history as the first foreign-language movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It also won Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

In 2021, Britain's Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

File Photo by Neil Hall/ EPA-EFE

