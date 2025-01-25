Advertisement
Jan. 25, 2025 / 5:00 PM

Interior Department officially renames Mount McKinley, Gulf of America

By Don Jacobson
Known as Mount Denali since 2015, the Trump administration announced Friday it has officially renamed North America's highest peak as Mount McKinley. It also announced the Gulf of Mexico will now be known as the "Gulf of America." Photo by Denali National Park and Preserve/Wikimedia Commons
Jan. 25 (UPI) --

The Trump administration has officially implemented name changes for Alaska's Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico, as requested by the new president.
The Interior Department announced Friday that the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America's highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley to "honor the legacy of American greatness."
"These changes reaffirm the Nation's commitment to preserving the extraordinary heritage of the United States and ensuring that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of its heroes and historic assets," the department said in a statement.
Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order Monday ordering the name changes after promising to do so in the aftermath of his election.
Department officials said the U.S. Board on Geographic Names "is working expeditiously to update the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System to reflect these changes, effective immediately for federal use."
Mount McKinley, named after the President William McKinley in 1917, 16 years after he Republican's assassination in office, was rechristened Denali in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, recognizing its traditional Native Alaskan name by which it had long been informally known.
In Friday's news release, Trump administration officials called that move "an affront to President McKinley's life, his achievements, and his sacrifice."
Trump's bid to rename the mountain was opposed by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who said in a Dec. 23 statement, "You can't improve upon the name that Alaska's Koyukon Athabascans bestowed on North America's tallest peak, Denali -- the Great One," Murkowski said.
"For years, I advocated in Congress to restore the rightful name for this majestic mountain to respect Alaska's first people who have lived on these lands for thousands of years. This is an issue that should not be relitigated."
Earlier this month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took a shot at Trump's plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico, jokingly suggesting that the United States should be called "América Mexicana."
"Why don't we call it 'Mexican America?' It sounds nice, right? Since 1607, the Constitution of Apatzingán was of Mexican America. So, let's call it that," she said.
