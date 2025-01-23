Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: China puts Wuhan in lockdown over COVID-19

On Jan. 23, 2020, the Chinese government issued a travel ban for all residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak that would come to cause a pandemic.

By UPI Staff
Pedestrians wear protective respiratory masks in Beijing on January 23, 2020, the same day the government issued lockdown orders for the city of Wuhan over a coronavirus outbreak. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
1 of 8 | Pedestrians wear protective respiratory masks in Beijing on January 23, 2020, the same day the government issued lockdown orders for the city of Wuhan over a coronavirus outbreak. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, Georgetown College was founded in Georgetown, Md., which later would be part of the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

In 1845, the U.S. Congress decided that all national elections would take place on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in U.S. history to receive a medical degree.

In 1912, the Standard Oil Company of New York was fined $55,000 for violating the Elkins Act in accepting rebates from the New York Central and Pennsylvania railroads during 1904 and 1905.

In 1948, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower said he couldn't accept a presidential nomination from either party. Four years later, he ran as a Republican and was elected as the 34th president.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, the USS Pueblo was seized in the Sea of Japan by North Korea, which alleged the ship was on a spy mission. The crew was held for 11 months before being released.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon announced that U.S. troops would cease fighting in Vietnam at midnight Jan. 27.

Advertisement

In 1980, U.S. President Jimmy Carter reinstated the Selective Service System. President Richard Nixon had ended the draft at the conclusion of the Vietnam War in 1973.

In 1986, the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

In 1997, Madeleine Albright was sworn into office as the first female U.S. secretary of state.

In 2005, Johnny Carson, host of TV's Tonight Show for 30 years and a powerful presence in American entertainment, died of emphysema at age 79.

File Photo by Mike Hill/UPI

In 2015, Saudi Arabia's King Salman was crowned one day after the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

In 2020, the Chinese government issued a travel ban for all residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak that would come to cause a pandemic. As of this day, the disease -- later called COVID-19 -- had killed about 17 people.

In 2024, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists kept the symbolic Doomsday Clock set at 90 seconds to midnight, signaling a dangerous potential risk of global catastrophe. The group cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic tensions between China and the United States, climate change and artificial intelligence as causes for concern.

Advertisement

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two killed in knife attack at German park, 28-year-old suspect arrested
World News // 25 minutes ago
Two killed in knife attack at German park, 28-year-old suspect arrested
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old Afghan man is in police custody after attacking a group of kindergarteners in the German city of Aschaffenburg, killing two people, including a 2-year-old.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
On Jan. 23, 2020, the Chinese government issued a travel ban for all residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak that would come to cause a pandemic.
Houthi rebels release Galaxy Leader crew 14 months after seizing ship
World News // 2 hours ago
Houthi rebels release Galaxy Leader crew 14 months after seizing ship
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthi militia has released the crew of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, more than a year after it seized the vessel as part of a maritime blockade in the Middle East during Israel's war in Gaza.
Trump moves to redesignate Houthi rebels as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump moves to redesignate Houthi rebels as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to re-designate the Iran-proxy Houthi militia as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, as he continues to undo the policies of former President Joe Biden.
31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
31,000 forced to evacuate Hughes fire in northern Los Angeles County
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Continued strong winds and dry conditions on Wednesday morning rapidly spread a fire near Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County and has burned through 8,096 acres.
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump pardons two officers involved in 2020 death of Black man and cover-up
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In continuing a stream of controversial pardons, President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued clemency to two former police officers who were sentenced to prison in connection to death of a Black man in 2020.
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democrats assail OMB director nominee Russell Vought over political, cultural issues
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, promised to help American taxpayers while undergoing a contentious confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
Hundreds in Thailand to wed in mass ceremony as popular same-sex marriage law takes effect
World News // 10 hours ago
Hundreds in Thailand to wed in mass ceremony as popular same-sex marriage law takes effect
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of couples this week are poised to marry in Thailand as its overwhelmingly popular marriage equality law goes into effect, according to multiple reports.
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives will create a Judiciary subcommittee to investigate events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that many have called an "insurrection."
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 dead after Nashville high school murder-suicide
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Two students are dead following a Nashville school shooting Wednesday morning. The shooter, also a student, then shot himself. None involved were publicly identified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
President Donald Trump 'fires' four presidential appointees
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
KKK flyers in Kentucky warn immigrants to leave
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
House Republicans announce their own Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
Tanzanian president, WHO confirm Marburg outbreak
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Some grocers, restaurants hold line on passing along soaring egg costs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement