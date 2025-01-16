Trending
Jan. 16, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 18th Amendment -- prohibition of alcohol -- ratified

On Jan. 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment.

By Danielle Haynes
New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach (R) watches agents pour liquor into sewer following a raid during the height of prohibition. On January 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment. File Photo courtesy Library of Congress
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1581, the English Parliament outlawed Roman Catholicism.

In 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment. Prohibition went into effect one year later and the amendment was repealed in 1933.

In 1942, screen star Carole Lombard, her mother and 20 other people were killed in a plane crash near Las Vegas. Lombard was the wife of actor Clark Gable.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan called for "peaceful competition" with Moscow. He authorized research and development on space-age weapons capable of destroying incoming nuclear missiles -- the program known as "Star Wars."

UPI File Photo

In 1990, Soviet troops entered Azerbaijan amid fighting between Christian Armenians and Islamic Azerbaijani in the waning days of the central government's power.

In 1997, the 28-year-old son of TV star Bill Cosby, Ennis Cosby, was shot to death in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles while changing a flat tire on his car.

In 2001, President Laurent Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was shot to death by one of his bodyguards, who was killed by other guards.

In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in as Liberia's president. She was the first female elected head of state in Africa.

In 2014, Major League Baseball announced a "historic" expansion of instant replay to review close calls -- starting in the 2014 season.

In 2024, Kensington Palace announced that Britain's Princess Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. Weeks later, it was revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. Kate said she was in remission from cancer in January 2025.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Latest Headlines

U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department is suing Southwest Airlines and has fined Frontier Airlines over "chronically" delayed flights, disrupting passengers' travel and plans.
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With less than a week before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden on Wednesday again shielded Hong Kongers who stay in the United States beyond the expiration of their visas from deportation.
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used his farewell address on Wednesday night to warn of the growing threat of unchecked power wielded by the extremely wealthy, as he called for a swath of reforms to protect American democracy.
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire, exchange of hostages, prisoners
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire, exchange of hostages, prisoners
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A cease-fire announced Wednesday will end the 15-month war between Hamas and Israel and includes the eventual release of all hostages held by Hams and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
In warning about China, CIA director nominee praises technology but says human intelligence vital
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In warning about China, CIA director nominee praises technology but says human intelligence vital
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- CIA director nominee John Ratcliffe said the agency needs to focus on its mission in the face of growing challenges from China and others during his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sean Duffy, Trump's pick for transportation secretary, says "we will craft clear regulations which balance safety, innovation, and cutting edge technology."
State Dept. nominee Sen. Marco Rubio says China biggest threat to U.S. interests
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
State Dept. nominee Sen. Marco Rubio says China biggest threat to U.S. interests
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio is meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday as the president-elect's secretary of state nominee.
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is testifying to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Energy Department, faced lawmakers for confirmation hearings and called for efforts to "unleash" America's energy sector.
U.S. issues sanctions to combat Russian sanctions-evasion scheme
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. issues sanctions to combat Russian sanctions-evasion scheme
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions connected with Russian secret payment channels created to skirt U.S. restrictions and a Kyrgyzstan financial institution that supports the Kremlin's military-indus
