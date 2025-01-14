Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 14, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio marry

On Jan. 14, 1954, Marilyn Monroe married baseball star Joe DiMaggio. The two would divorce less than a year later.

By UPI Staff
Marilyn Monroe prepares to kiss her husband, former baseball player Joe DiMaggio after their wedding January 15, 1954. File Photo courtesy Macfadden Publications/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | Marilyn Monroe prepares to kiss her husband, former baseball player Joe DiMaggio after their wedding January 15, 1954. File Photo courtesy Macfadden Publications/Wikimedia

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Dr. Jesse Bennett of Edom, Va., performed the first successful Caesarean section.

Advertisement

In 1907, an earthquake in Kingston, Jamaica, killed more than 1,000 people.

In 1935, a semi-official check of voters in the Saar plebiscite indicated that nearly 80 percent were in favor of reunification with Germany. A victory for Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

In 1943, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opened a 10-day World War II strategy conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1952, NBC's Today premiered. It was the program that started the morning news show format as it is now known.

In 1953, Josip Broz Tito was chosen president of Yugoslavia. He would serve until May 1980.

President Gerald Ford (L) leans over to chat with Josip Broz Tito, the president of Yugoslavia in Belgrade, during state dinner on August 3, 1975, during his official visit to the country. UPI File Photo

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe married baseball star Joe DiMaggio. The two would divorce less than a year later.

Advertisement

In 1963, George Wallace was inaugurated as the governor of Alabama, promising his followers, "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!"

In 1969, a series of explosions aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Enterprise off Hawaii killed 27 men.

In 1993, David Letterman accepted a multimillion-dollar deal to move his late-night talk show to CBS in August after his NBC contract expired.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2005, a U.S. Army reservist, Spc. Charles Graner, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing detainees at Iraq's infamous Abu Ghraib prison. Graner, who said he didn't regret his actions, was released from prison after 6 1/2 years.

In 2007, Saddam Hussein's half-brother and the judge who approved the 1982 killing of 148 Shiite men and boys were executed by hanging in Baghdad. Saddam was hanged two weeks earlier.

In 2011, anti-government protesters forced the ouster of Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

In 2020, Ken Jennings won the Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time competition, taking home a $1 million cash prize. He beat out other record-setting Jeopardy! contestants James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Advertisement

In 2024, King Frederik X took the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II.

File Photo by Bo Amstrup/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles ahead of Trump's return to White House
World News // 38 minutes ago
North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles ahead of Trump's return to White House
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, in a provocation just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025
On Jan. 14, 1954, Marilyn Monroe married baseball star Joe DiMaggio. The two would divorce less than a year later.
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump would have been convicted for election interference if not for him winning re-election, said Jack Smith, special counsel who indicted the former and future president, in his final report.
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and state buildings to be flown at full-staff for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is convening state lawmakers for a special session to impose additional duties on local officials and secure funding to facilitate President-elect Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown.
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson called for "conditions" Monday on any federal fire aid to California, as he accused state and local leaders of being "derelict in their duty" as the wildfires have killed at least 24.
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Confirmation hearings get underway this week on Capitol Hill, as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The United States named an online extreme right-wing group of White supremacists a designated terrorist organization on Monday, accusing it and its leaders of promoting race and ethnic-based violence.
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss, who spent six years investigating Hunter Biden before his father pardoned him last month, blasted President Joe Biden in his final report, which was transmitted Monday to Congress.
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to be constructed "in the years ahead," will carry the names of former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush, the White House announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
On This Day: Costa Concordia capsizes off coast of Italy
On This Day: Costa Concordia capsizes off coast of Italy
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
Transporation Department awards nearly $5B for projects in all 50 states
Transporation Department awards nearly $5B for projects in all 50 states
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement