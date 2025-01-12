1 of 5 | An injured man is carried by survivors of a magnitude-7 earthquake in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 13, 2010. File Photo by Matthew Marek/American Red Cross | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie lined up with the anti-trust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt as against the trust dissolution plans of President Taft today in testimony before the Stanley Committee. Advertisement

In 1919, UP correspondent John Graudenz arrested by German troops while en route to the scene of an attack in Berlin, he was later released.

In 1919, U.S. President Woodrow WIlson, British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau and Italian Prime Minister Vittorio Orlando met in Paris for what would be the first of more than 100 meetings of the so-called Big Four nations. These allies gathered to hash out the peace terms ending World War I and established the League of Nations.

In 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., became the first woman elected to serve a full term as a United States senator.

In 1943, the U.S. wartime Office of Price Administration said standard frankfurters would be replaced during World War II by "Victory Sausages" consisting of a mixture of meat and soy meal.

In 1986, U.S. Rep. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., traveled into space aboard the shuttle Columbia. Also aboard the flight was Franklin Chang-Diaz, the first Hispanic American in space.

Advertisement

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton asked Attorney General Janet Reno to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the Whitewater land deal affair that involved him and the first lady. Reno named New York lawyer Robert Fiske.

In 2006, about 350 people were crushed to death by a stampeding crowd at the entrance to Jamarat Bridge in Mina, Saudi Arabia, during a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In 2010, a magnitude-7 earthquake dealt Haiti and its capital Port-au-Prince a catastrophic blow, killing at least 100,000 people. The massive quake crippled the already-strained infrastructure of the island nation and sparked a cholera outbreak that killed thousands over the next several years.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2024, the United States and its allies conducted a full, large-scale retaliation against recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.