Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. establishes 1st diplomatic ties to Vatican in 116 years

On Jan. 10, 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years.

By UPI Staff
Pope John Paul II speaks at a press conference with President Ronald Reagan in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 2, 1984. On January 10, 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years. UPI File Photo
1 of 7 | Pope John Paul II speaks at a press conference with President Ronald Reagan in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 2, 1984. On January 10, 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, the first nationwide U.S. presidential election was conducted. Electors chosen by the voters unanimously picked George Washington as president and John Adams as vice president.

Advertisement

In 1861, Florida seceded from the United States.

In 1878, a constitutional amendment that would give women the right to vote was introduced into the U.S. Senate. It wasn't until 42 years later that the amendment was enacted.

More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1901, oil was discovered at the Spindletop claim near Beaumont, Texas, launching the Southwest oil boom.

In 1920, the League of Nations came into being as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.

In 1946, the first meeting of the U.N. General Assembly convened in London.

In 1957, Six dynamite blasts heavily damaged four black churches in Montgomery, Ala., and the homes of two ministers. No one was injured.

Advertisement

In 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years.

In 2003, North Korea announced it was withdrawing from the 1979 nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

In 2008, Edmund Hillary, who gained international fame as a member of the first climbing party to scale Mount Everest, died in Auckland, New Zealand, at age 88.

Edmund Hillary (L) and Tenzing Norgay are pictured May 29, 1953, after becoming the first humans to summit the peak of Mount Everest in Nepal. File Photo by Jamling Tenzing Norgay/Wikimedia

In 2013, President Barack Obama signed legislation designating Pinnacles National Monument in California a national park. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Sam Farr, D-Calif.

In 2017, a federal jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C.

In 2022, the U.S. Mint announced it began shipping a new quarter featuring poet Maya Angelou, the first U.S. coin to feature a Black woman.

In 2024, gunmen besieged the TC Television studio during a live broadcast, taking hostages in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Police freed the hostages and arrested 13 people in the incident.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza
World News // 31 minutes ago
IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamas hostage Hamza Alzayadni was killed in Gaza, days after it had announced his father's body had been retrieved along with unidentified remains from a tunnel in Gaza.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
On Jan. 10, 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years.
California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the worst wildfire in California history continued to rise, with the Los Angeles medical examiner reporting Thursday night that 10 people have died as a result of the blazes.
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a move by Donald Trump's lawyers to stop the Justice Department from releasing Special Counsel Jack Smith's final report on two criminal cases against the former and future president.
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winter Storm Cora is bearing down on the southern United States, bringing a brutal blast of frigid winter air with snow, ice and extreme temperatures across a 1,400 mile long swath from Texas to the Carolinas.
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who fired a gun inside a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant in 2016 due to a right-wing conspiracy theory was fatally shot by police last week during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British-led international coalition will send Ukraine 30,000 drones, London announced Thursday, amid uncertainty over the future of U.S. support for the besieged European ally.
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to delay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money conviction that was decided back in May.
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cordona and the Education Department unlawfully imposed a new Title IX rule that violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeded their authority, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement