Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 1st known U.S. COVID-19 death takes place in Kansas

On Jan. 9, 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas.

By UPI Staff
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on March 12, 2020. On January 9, 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 2 | Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on March 12, 2020. On January 9, 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1768, Philip Astley, regarded as the "father of the modern circus," staged the first event in an open field at what is now the Waterloo area of London.

Advertisement

In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth U.S. state.

In 1861, Mississippi seceded from the Union, becoming a founding member of the Confederate States of America.

In 1916, the Ottoman Empire claimed victory in the Battle of Gallipoli following the evacuation of Allied forces from the peninsula.

In 1945, in World War II, U.S. troops landed on the Philippine island of Luzon, beginning a battle that would rage on for eight months.

In 1947, Elizabeth Short, more commonly known as the Black Dahlia, disappears. Her body was found six days later. To this day, the investigation into her death remains unsolved.

File Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

In 1951, the U.N. headquarters opened in New York.

In 1972, the luxury liner Queen Elizabeth was gutted by fire while docked in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

In 1982, Angelo Buono Jr., one of the so-called Hillside Stranglers, was sentenced to life in prison. He and his cousin Kenneth Bianchi raped, tortured and killed 10 women in Los Angeles from 1977-78.

In 1996, rebels in the Russian republic of Chechnya overran the town of Kizlyar and took 2,000 hostages at a hospital and in nearby homes.

In 2005, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip elected Mahmoud Abbas their new president. He succeeded the late Yasser Arafat.

In 2007, the world changed when Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone.

In 2007, Venezuelan stock prices fell almost 19 percent -- the biggest drop on record -- and its currency lost almost one-third of its value after President Hugo Chavez pledged to nationalize the country's utilities.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2011, an Iran Air Boeing 727 with 105 people aboard crashed shortly before it was scheduled to land in northwestern Iran. Authorities said there were 50 survivors.

In 2014, as part of an agreement to end a political deadlock, Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh resigned to let a caretaker government oversee the next elections. Mehdi Jomaa, the minister of industry, became acting PM. The formal handover in power took place Jan. 29, 2014.

Advertisement

In 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas. The case wasn't identified, though, until mid-2021, when the victim's doctor amended their death certificate based on a review of the case. The first reported death in the United States didn't happen until Feb. 29.

In 2021, an Indonesian plane carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.

In 2024, Gabriel Attal was appointed prime minister of France, becoming the youngest and first openly gay person to hold the position.

File Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
On Jan. 9, 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas.
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
World News // 1 hour ago
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The body of a Hamas hostage was recovered by Israeli forces this week from an underground tunnel in southern Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Force.
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled two days of confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for admitting to shipping millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made restricted electronics to Russia.
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
World News // 4 hours ago
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command attacked Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday, marking the first U.S. strikes against the Iran-proxy militia in 2025.
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants NASA to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Brevard County.
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead Wednesday and more than 100,000 people were told to evacuate their homes in southern California as windstorms fan wildfire flames.
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A developing winter storm system is threatening many southern states with a mix of snow, sleet and rain late Wednesday night and into Friday, the National Weather Service says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement