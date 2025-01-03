Trending
Jan. 3, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. drone strike kills Iranian Gen. Soleimani

On Jan. 3, 2020, a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad.

By UPI Staff
Thousands of Iranians take to the streets as they mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration after Friday prayer in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2020. Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI
Thousands of Iranians take to the streets as they mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration after Friday prayer in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2020. Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1777, the Continental Army commanded by Gen. George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, N.J.

In 1870, construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, designed by German immigrant John Augustus Roebling, begins.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1924, two years after rediscovering the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt, Howard Carter and his workers found the stone sarcophagus that contained the gold coffin and mummy of the boy king. Carter said at the time that he believed that "almost every square yard of floor space contains a king's ransom" in the tomb.

In 1933, Minnie Craig becomes the first female speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives. Craig was the first woman to hold a speakership in the United States.

In 1938, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the March of Dimes, a non-profit that began with an appeal for dimes to fight polio. After polio was effectively eliminated in the United States, the organization changed its mission to provide health and wellness for moms and babies.

In 1944, USMC fighter ace Pappy Boyington was shot down over the Pacific by Japanese pilot Masajiro Kawato.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state of the United States.

In 1961, the United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba after Fidel Castro announced he was a communist.

In 1962, Cuban leader Fidel Castro was excommunicated by Pope John XXIII.

In 1969, police in Newark, N.J., confiscated a shipment of the John Lennon-Yoko Ono album Two Virgins because the cover photo, featuring full frontal nudity, violated pornography laws.

In 1990, deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega left his refuge in the Vatican Embassy in Panama City and surrendered to U.S. troops. He was taken to Florida to face narcotics trafficking charges.

In 1993, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the START II treaty reducing strategic nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI
In 2004, a Flash Airline Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff in Egypt, killing 148 people.

In 2006, Jack Abramoff, a Washington lobbyist, agreed to plead guilty to fraud, public corruption and tax evasion charges, and to testify against politicians and former colleagues.

In 2009, the Genesis block, the first block of the blockchain of the decentralized payment system Bitcoin, was established by Satoshi Nakamoto.

In 2015, the Boko Haram militant group began a series of attacks on the northeastern Nigerian town of Baga lasting five days. Local media said at least 100 people died, though some reports put the death toll closer to 2,000.

In 2020, a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad. The U.S. military accused him of developing plans to attack U.S. diplomats and service members in the Middle East.

In 2022, British-born Sikh Capt. Harpreet Chandi of the British armed forces became the first woman of color to complete a solo expedition of Antarctica.

In 2024, two bombs exploded at a ceremony marking the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran, killing more than 90 people. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the violence.

File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

