Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 31, 2018 at 1:07 PM

On This Day: China reports first cases of COVID-19 to WHO

On Dec. 31, 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia, later identified as COVID-19.

By UPI Staff
On December 31, 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in what would become the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
1 of 5 | On December 31, 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in what would become the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the Union ironclad ship USS Monitor sank off Cape Hatteras, N.C., during a storm. Sixteen members of the crew were lost.

Advertisement

In 1879, Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp -- in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1929, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians did their first New Year's Eve broadcast from the Roosevelt Grill in New York City.

In 1947, America's favorite Western movie couple, singing cowboy Roy Rogers and co-star Dale Evans, were married.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, the Soviet Union tested its supersonic airliner, the TU-144, months before the Anglo-French Concorde.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a cargo plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

In 1983, the court-ordered breakup of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. took effect.

In 1983, a bloodless military coup overthrew Nigerian President Shehu Shagari's government, replacing him with Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

In 1985, fire broke out on a chartered DC-3 aircraft and it crashed in northeastern Texas, killing rock singer Rick Nelson, his fiancee and five band members.

In 1988, the Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-12 in the so-called "Fog Bowl," when thick fog shrouded Chicago's Soldier Field.

In 1994, Russian forces launched a full air and ground attack on Grozny, the capital city of the rebel republic of Chechnya.

In 1997, the Algerian government announced that more than 400 people had been massacred by Islamic extremists during the last nine days of December.

In 1999, Panama assumed full control of the Panama Canal.

In 1999, Boris Yeltsin resigned as president of Russia, leaving Vladimir Putin acting president.

UPI File Photo

In 2004, authorities in Buenos Aires reported at least 175 deaths and hundreds of injuries in a fire at a crowded nightclub. A government official said, "Only two exits were open; the others were tied up with wire. These young people were doomed in a death trap."

Advertisement

In 2006, Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union, increasing its membership to 27 countries.

In 2014, Beji Caid Essebsi becomes Tunisia's first freely elected president. The country's Parliament ousted him 18 months later with a vote of no confidence.

In 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia. Epidemiologists later identified the cause of the diseases as a novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic killed more than 1.7 million people across the globe in 2019.

In 2020, the historic Brexit trade agreement with the European Union entered legal force in Britain just hours before the official end of the transition period.

In 2022, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who led the Roman Catholic Church from 2005 until his unexpected resignation in 2013, died at his residence following several days of declining health. He was 95.

In 2023, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced her plans to abdicate the throne January 14 after more than half a century on the throne.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024
On Dec. 31, 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia, later identified as COVID-19.
Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve revelers, especially those in New York City, can expect to get wet as rain and above-average temperatures are forecast throughout the United States on Tuesday as the world rings in 2025.
U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration revealed Monday that China-backed hackers infiltrated the U.S. Treasury Department earlier this month in what officials are calling a "major cybersecurity incident."
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A South Korean court authorized a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection allegations following a short-lived bid to impose martial law at the start of the month.
In New Year message, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions
World News // 7 hours ago
In New Year message, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres reflected on 2024 in a message Monday, as he urged countries to do their part to combat climate change in the new year and "exit this road to ruin."
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The fund meant to help victims of the investment scam perpetrated by Bernie Madoff started its final round of payment reimbursements, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with leaders of Venezuela's democratic opposition to reaffirm U.S. support for the Venezuelan people and their votes "expressed at the ballot box."
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Five people were hospitalized after two vessels collided and one sank in the Mississippi River in Louisiana, according to multiple reports.
Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Recent data indicated that cases of norovirus are on the rise in the United States, according to government reports.
Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dow Jones fell 300 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dipped in trading Monday morning, with one day left in what has been a record year for the U.S. stock market.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Four NFL coaches fired on 'Black Monday'
On This Day: Four NFL coaches fired on 'Black Monday'
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement