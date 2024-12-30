Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 30, 2018 at 1:10 PM

On This Day: Four NFL coaches fired on 'Black Monday'

On Dec. 30, 2013, four NFL coaches were fired on the league's so-called Black Monday: Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins, Leslie Fraiser of the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay's Greg Chiano and Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions.

By UPI Staff
Washington Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan leads his team against the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Landover, Md., on December 9, 2012. On December 30, 2013, Shanahan and three other NFL coaches were fired on what came to be known as Black Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 5 | Washington Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan leads his team against the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Landover, Md., on December 9, 2012. On December 30, 2013, Shanahan and three other NFL coaches were fired on what came to be known as Black Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1853, the United States bought 45,000 square miles of land along the Gila River from Mexico for $10 million. The area is now southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Advertisement

In 1903, flames swept the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, killing 602 people. The fire led to safety regulations for theaters around the world.

In 1916, Grigori Rasputin, a self-fashioned Russian holy man, was killed by Russian nobles eager to end his influence over the royal family.

In 1922, at the first Soviet Congress, Russia, Ukraine and two other Soviet republics signed a treaty creating the Soviet Union.

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

In 1958, revolutionaries under the command of Ernesto "Che" Guevara battled with government troops loyal to Cuban President Fulgencio Batista for control of the city of Santa Clara. Within 12 hours of the rebel victory, Batista had fled the country, with control of the country passing to Fidel Castro.

Advertisement

In 1965, Ferdinand Marcos was inaugurated as president of the Philippines.

In 1972, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered a halt in the bombing of North Vietnam and announced that peace talks with the Hanoi government would resume in Paris in January.

In 1986, Exxon Corp. became the first major international oil company to withdraw from South Africa because of that country's racial policies.

In 1992, Ling-Ling, a giant female panda who delighted visitors to Washington's National Zoo for more than two decades, died of heart failure.

In 1994, John Salvi III, an anti-abortion activist, went on a shooting spree at two abortion clinics in Brookline, Mass. He killed two workers and injured five others. Police captured him the next day.

In 2006, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who had been convicted of the 1982 massacre of 148 Shiite men and boys, was executed by hanging in Baghdad.

In 2009, a suicide bomber, identified as a Jordanian informant, killed at least eight U.S. civilians, all but one of them CIA agents, at a base in Afghanistan.

In 2012, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was hospitalized because of a blood clot, the State Department said. The clot, or thrombus, was discovered during a routine MRI while Clinton recuperated from a recent concussion.

Advertisement

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

In 2013, four NFL coaches were fired on the league's so-called Black Monday: Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins, Leslie Fraiser of the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay's Greg Chiano and Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions. Cleveland's Rob Chudzinski had been let go the day before.

In 2016, Indians deposited their last 500- and 1,000-rupee notes into the bank. The government withdrew the currency values in order to crack down on black market and counterfeit currency.

In 2020, Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs made history as the first woman to coach an NBA regular season game when she filled in for Greg Popovich after he was ejected during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2022, Britain's King Charles III announced knighthoods for Queen guitarist Brian May and artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry. May was knighted in a ceremony March 14, 2023.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
On Dec. 30, 2013, four NFL coaches were fired on the league's so-called Black Monday: Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins, Leslie Fraiser of the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay's Greg Chiano and Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions.
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said "the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian," honoring former president Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at the age of 100.
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Visitors began arriving at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta Sunday evening to pay tribute to and share memories of the late President Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at the age of 100.
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, was a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, rights activist, professor and Sunday School teacher.
Charles Dolan, creator of HBO, is dead at 98
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Charles Dolan, creator of HBO, is dead at 98
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- HBO creator and billionaire Charles Dolan has died at the age of 98.
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Friends and family members are organizing an appearance at the Tarrant County Commissioner's Court in Fort Worth, Texas, to demand answers after another inmate has died in custody amid a spate of deaths.
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and six others injured as a vicious wintertime storm barreled across Texas and Mississippi, where it blew the roof off the Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Alabama, early Sunday.
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
World News // 14 hours ago
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- While protests against Israel's war in Gaza made news for months after the war, the headlines on them have slowed. But protests against the war continue undeterred.
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A human rights monitor has documented incidents of alleged sexual harassment by Israeli fighters while storming the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
World News // 17 hours ago
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at 9:03 a.m. local time on Sunday while the plane was attempting to land at Muan International Airport near the southern tip of South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement