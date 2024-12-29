Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 29, 2018 at 11:17 AM

On This Day: Texas admitted as 28th state

On Dec. 29, 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state.

By UPI Staff
A member of the Texas Rangers Six Shooters waves a Texas flag before the start of Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on October 28, 2023. On December 29, 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 6 | A member of the Texas Rangers Six Shooters waves a Texas flag before the start of Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on October 28, 2023. On December 29, 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1170, Anglican churchman/politician Thomas Becket was killed at Britain's Canterbury Cathedral.

Advertisement

In 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state.

In 1848, gas lights were installed at the White House for the first time.

In 1851, the first chapter of the Young Men's Christian Association -- the YMCA -- opened in Boston.

In 1890, more than 200 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the U.S. 7th Cavalry at Wounded Knee Creek, S.D.

File Photo courtesy of Northwestern Photo Co./Wikimedia

In 1940, London had its most devastating air raid when Germans firebombed the city.

In 1975, a terrorist bomb exploded at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, killing 11 people and injuring 75.

In 1989, playwright Vaclav Havel was sworn in as the first non-communist president of Czechoslovakia since 1948.

File Photo by Sean Gallup/UPI
Advertisement

In 1992, a Cuban airliner was hijacked to Miami as part of a mass defection. Forty-eight of the 53 people aboard sought and were granted political asylum.

In 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. Quarterback Tom Brady also set the record for most touchdown passes in a season at 50, a record broken in 2013 by Peyton Manning.

In 2016, the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 25 Russian diplomats and news sanctions as punishment for meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

In 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 three-pointers to lead the team to a 47-point triumph over the Miami Heat.

In 2022, Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate, an online influencer and former kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, on allegations of human trafficking. Police were tipped off to his location by an online interaction between Tate and environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024
On Dec. 29, 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state.
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas company that produces elaborate synchronized drone shows has been barred from staging the spectacles following an incident in Orlando in which several drones collided and fell into the crowd.
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, his office says.
Musk, Ramaswamy voice support for foreign tech workers in the U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Musk, Ramaswamy voice support for foreign tech workers in the U.S.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy want President-elect Donald Trump to allow more qualified foreign tech workers to obtain visas to fill a void in the nation's tech workforce.
Chinese 'Salt Typhoon' hackers infiltrate 9th U.S. telco; better defenses urged
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chinese 'Salt Typhoon' hackers infiltrate 9th U.S. telco; better defenses urged
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Chinese hackers called Salt Typhoon have infiltrated a ninth telecommunications firm, gaining access to information about millions of people, U.S. cybersecurity officials say.
3 firefighters hospitalized, 12 others hurt in Fla. fire truck-train collision
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 firefighters hospitalized, 12 others hurt in Fla. fire truck-train collision
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Fifteen people, including three firefighters, were injured Saturday when a fire truck collided with a passenger train Delray Beach, Fla., officials said. 
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Magnus Carlsen, the world's top chess player, says he has quit the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York after refusing to change out of his jeans as requested by officials.
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
World News // 11 hours ago
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The director of the last operating hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has been arrested by Israel Defense Forces after patients there were forcibly removed, Palestinian health officials said Saturday.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions lottery has a winner for the first time in more than three months: a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold at a convenience store in California, lottery officials announced Saturday.
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Bankrupt discount retail chain Big Lots says it will be able to keep hundreds of its stores open after executing a strategic sale transaction with a Boston asset management firm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement