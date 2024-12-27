Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Beirut car bomb kills former ambassador

On Dec. 27, 2013, a car bomb in Beirut killed seven people, including Mohamad Chatah, Lebanon's former ambassador to the United States.

By UPI Staff
Officials gather at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut that killed seven people, including former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, on December 27, 2013. File Photo by Mohamad Sultan/UPI
1 of 5 | Officials gather at the site of an explosion in downtown Beirut that killed seven people, including former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, on December 27, 2013. File Photo by Mohamad Sultan/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York.

Advertisement

In 1941, Japanese warplanes bombed Manila in the Philippines even though it had been declared an "open city." United Press correspondent Frank Hewlett described the damage to Santo Domingo church, a convent and girls' college.

In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts -- Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, William Anders -- returned to Earth after orbiting the moon 10 times in a flight that helped open the way for moon-landing missions.

In 1983, Pope John Paul II met privately in a jail cell with Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish man who shot and attempted to assassinate the pontiff in 1981. The pope pardoned the 25-year-old.

UPI File Photo

In 1985, gunmen opened fire at El Al ticket counters at airports in Rome and Vienna, killing 20 people and injuring more than 100.

In 1991, a Scandinavian Airlines jet with 129 people aboard crashed and broke apart after taking off from Stockholm. No one died in the incident.

Advertisement

In 1992, Port Authority police arrested singer Harry Connick Jr. for attempting to board a plane at JFK International Airport with an unloaded gun. The court dropped the charges after the singer agreed to make a public service announcement about the dangers of breaking gun laws.

File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, first woman to hold that post in an Islamic state, was assassinated in a suicide attack as she left a political rally in Rawalpindi. Police said she was shot twice by a gunman who then set off a bomb in her motorcade, killing another 20 people.

In 2008, 225 people died when Israeli jets bombed Gaza in retaliation for Hamas-fired rockets, Israeli and Palestinian sources said. At least 300 people were injured.

In 2013, a car bomb in Beirut killed seven people, including Mohamad Chatah, Lebanon's former ambassador to the United States. Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which officials said targeted Chatah's convoy in the central section of the city.

Advertisement

In 2015, Iraqi security forces retook control of Ramadi from Islamic State militants.

In 2020, President Donald Trump signed legislation establishing New River Gorge in West Virginia a national park and preserve.

File Photo courtesy of the National Parks Service

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
On Dec. 27, 2013, a car bomb in Beirut killed seven people, including Mohamad Chatah, Lebanon's former ambassador to the United States.
Border czar: U.S. to 'construct family facilities' for detentions and deportations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Border czar: U.S. to 'construct family facilities' for detentions and deportations
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's choice to oversee border policy said Thursday that family detention centers for migrants are "on the table," as a means of securing the border.
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
World News // 5 hours ago
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Two crew members participating in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Australia are dead after separate accidents at sea, police announced late Thursday.
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fierce winter winds have whipped up dangerous surf along the West Coast and spawned tornadoes in the South, killing one person on the California beach and causing flight delays in Texas.
Florida pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant $2 tipper
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant $2 tipper
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A $2 tip allegedly triggered a pizza delivery driver to return Sunday and repeatedly stab a pregnant woman at a motel in Kissimmee, Fla., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced.
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92
World News // 9 hours ago
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The former prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh, has died at the age of 92. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister and credited with launching economic reforms that led to India's emergence as a global leader.
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wants to lead DNC
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wants to lead DNC
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Party presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has announced her candidacy to chair the Democratic National Committee.
Christmas morning attack claims life of Ohio corrections officer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Christmas morning attack claims life of Ohio corrections officer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Christmas Day attack claimed the life of corrections officer Andrew Lansing at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Phoenix airport returns to normal after Christmas night shooting that injured 4
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Phoenix airport returns to normal after Christmas night shooting that injured 4
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Operations are back to normal at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport Thursday after an apparent family fight erupted into gunfire in the airport's busiest terminal Wednesday night, injuring four people, one critically.
Universities tell international students to return to U.S. before Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Universities tell international students to return to U.S. before Trump's inauguration
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The potential for mass deportations and travel restrictions has spurred more than a dozen U.S. universities to tell international students to return to the United States before Jan. 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
Ambush kills as many as 20 Syrian forces
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
All 4 Moscow airports, 1 more close for unspecified 'security' reasons
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement