Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Civil War Gen. Sherman completes march to the sea

On Dec. 21, 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga.

By UPI Staff
A bust of Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman can be seen between the vaults which contains the remains of President Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia Grant, at Grant's Tomb in New York City. On December 21, 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 8 | A bust of Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman can be seen between the vaults which contains the remains of President Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia Grant, at Grant's Tomb in New York City. On December 21, 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Mass., following a 63-day voyage from England aboard the Mayflower.

Advertisement

In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga.

In 1913, the first crossword puzzle in an American newspaper appeared in The New York Sunday World.

In 1937, Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first full-length animated feature film, premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1958, three months after a new French Constitution was approved, Charles de Gaulle was elected the first president of the Fifth Republic by a sweeping majority of voters.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, Apollo 8, the first manned voyage to orbit the moon, was launched. Apollo 11 was the first mission to put astronauts on the moon's surface.

In 1975, the notorious terrorist Carlos the Jackal led a raid on a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna. German and Arab terrorists stormed in with machine guns, killed three people and took 63 others hostage, including 11 oil ministers. The hostages were later freed.

Advertisement

In 1980, wealthy socialite Martha "Sunny" Crawford von Bulow was found comatose in her Newport, R.I., mansion. Her husband, Claus von Bulow was convicted of attempted murder in a trial that garnered worldwide attention. His conviction was later overturned.

In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded and crashed in Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard and 11 people on the ground for a total death toll of 270.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1990, a boat carrying about 100 U.S. sailors involved in Operation Desert Shield capsized off the Israeli coast. Twenty-one people died.

In 1991, 11 former Soviet republics declared an end to the Soviet Union and forged a commonwealth that guaranteed independence.

In 1992, 54 people were killed when a chartered jetliner carrying 340 people on a holiday to southern Portugal crashed in bad weather.

In 2009, the U.S. government set a 3-hour limit on the time airlines can keep passengers waiting on a plane without giving them food or letting them off the aircraft.

Advertisement

In 2012, PSY's video for his hit song, "Gangnam Style," became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Even before the milestone, the South Korean rapper's song was the most-watched video on the website.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
On Dec. 21, 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga.
Lawmakers work past midnight toward approving stopgap funding bill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Lawmakers work past midnight toward approving stopgap funding bill
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Senate worked past midnight to approve the continuing resolution passed earlier in the day by the House. The president is expected to sign it.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 2 killed, more injured when car plows into German Christmas market
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and more were were injured Friday after a car plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg, local authorities said.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport issued a "ground stop" early Friday as a winter storm spread over the region a day after the Upper Midwest was socked by as much as 11 inches of snow.
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
World News // 11 hours ago
Syrians cautious about Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham monopolizing power, call for civil state
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ahmad Sharaa, the head of the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, will have real success by not making the same ousted regime's mistake: monopolizing power, Syrian political and civil rights activists said.
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
World News // 12 hours ago
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. billionaire Elon Musk said Friday said "only" the far-right Alternative for Germany party, currently running second in German polls with around 19% support nationwide, can "save" the country.
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Friday made holiday calls to service members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, Pentagon officials said.
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Three of the largest U.S. banks rushed the Zelle digital payment system to market "without implementing effective consumer safeguards," according to a lawsuit filed Friday by a federal government agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawmakers work past midnight toward approving stopgap funding bill
Lawmakers work past midnight toward approving stopgap funding bill
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement