Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Tehran Conference with Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin concludes

On Dec. 1, 1943, ending a "Big Three" meeting in Tehran, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin pledged a concerted effort to defeat Nazi Germany.

By UPI Staff
On December 1, 1943, ending a "Big Three" meeting in Tehran, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin pledged a concerted effort to defeat Nazi Germany. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
1 of 6 | On December 1, 1943, ending a "Big Three" meeting in Tehran, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin pledged a concerted effort to defeat Nazi Germany. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1891, the game of basketball was invented when James Naismith, a physical education teacher at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Mass., put peach baskets at the opposite ends of a gym and gave students soccer balls to toss into them.

Advertisement

In 1903, the world's first drive-in gasoline station opened for business in Pittsburgh.

In 1943, ending a "Big Three" meeting in Tehran, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin pledged a concerted effort to defeat Nazi Germany.

In 1950, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, in a cable to United Press, said that his U.N. forces were fighting in Korea against "military odds without precedent in history," and warned that failure to meet the issue there will leave it to "be fought, and possibly lost, on the battlefields of Europe."

File Photo by US Army/UPI

In 1953, the first Playboy magazine was published. Marilyn Monroe was on the cover. The magazine temporarily ended the practice of including nudity in its pages in 2016, but reintroduced it one year later.

Advertisement

In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black woman, was arrested in Montgomery, Ala., for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus, signaling, along with its resulting bus boycott and related events, the birth of the modern civil rights movement.

In 1959, the United States and the Soviet Union signed a treaty banning military activity on Antarctica, reserving the continent for scientific research.

In 1990, workers broke through in the tunnel under the English Channel for the first time. The Chunnel connecting Britain and France opened four years later.

In 2005, same-sex marriage became legal in South Africa when the country's Constitutional Court ruled that laws banning it were unconstitutional.

In 2011, Iceland became the first Western European country to recognize a Palestinian sovereign state.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI

In 2016, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was formally proclaimed King Maha X of Thailand, the country's first new monarch in seven decades.

In 2017, Michael Flynn, former national security adviser in the Trump administration, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged election meddling. President Donald Trump pardoned him in November 2020.

Advertisement

In 2023, Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died at the age of 93.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

Joe Biden hosts Emmanuel Macron for first state dinner

Joe Biden hosts Emmanuel Macron for first state dinner
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated controversial political ally and fierce supporter Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
World News // 8 hours ago
Hostage Edan Alexander shown in video; parents urge Trump to secure his return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023, was shown alive in a propaganda video released Saturday, prompting fresh pleas by his parents for his return.
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner to be the nation's ambassador to France.
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned the BRICS nations they will face a 100% tariff in U.S. domestic markets if they proceed with plans to create a new currency to compete with the dollar.
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel's airstrikes hit Syrian crossing to arm Hezbollah; suspect in Oct. 7 attack, 4 others killed in Gaza
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Israel has attacked and destroyed infrastructure at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon being used to provide weapons to the militant group Hezbollah, Israeli officials confirmed Saturday.
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
World News // 11 hours ago
Vietnam high-speed rail line to connect 20 cities, provinces
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vietnam is going ahead with a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail line that will link around 20 destinations and span over 957 miles, the country's federal parliament confirmed on Saturday.
House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Political opponents are not "enemies," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Saturday after reports of House and Senate Democrats receiving bomb threats over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is ending in-flight service earlier than it previously did in an effort to reduce the risk of injury to its cabin crews.
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Great Lakes region on Saturday began digging out from the season's first major snowstorm as the Midwest and Plains shivered under an arctic blast forecast to spread over the eastern third of the country.
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
World News // 13 hours ago
Canadian media outlets' lawsuit demands OpenAI stop stealing content
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Several major news outlets in Canada are now suing OpenAI, the California-based maker of ChatGPT for using their content to improve the program's software.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
On This Day: President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement