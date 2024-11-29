Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.N. votes to partition Palestine, creates independent Israel

On Nov. 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

By UPI Staff
Members of the Jewish Agency delegation, Nahum Goldman, David Horovitz, Emanuel Neumann and Rabbi Wolf Gold, study a map of proposed partition of Palestine at United Nations interim headquarters on November 12, 1947. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel. File Photo courtesy of the United Nations
1 of 6 | Members of the Jewish Agency delegation, Nahum Goldman, David Horovitz, Emanuel Neumann and Rabbi Wolf Gold, study a map of proposed partition of Palestine at United Nations interim headquarters on November 12, 1947. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel. File Photo courtesy of the United Nations

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated a hand-cranked phonograph that recorded sound on grooved metal cylinders. Edison shouted verses of "Mary Had a Little Lamb" into the machine, which played back his voice.

Advertisement

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played. Navy won 24-0.

In 1929, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Byrd and three crewmen became the first people to fly over the South Pole.

In 1935, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger published his famous thought experiment dubbed "Schrödinger's cat," to illustrate a paradox of quantum mechanics.

In 1947, despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

In 1963, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John Kennedy.

In 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

In 1986, movie icon Cary Grant died of a stroke at the age of 82.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1989, Romanian Olympic gymnastic hero Nadia Comaneci fled to Hungary. She eventually reached the United States.

In 1990, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution authorizing "all necessary means," including military force, against Iraq if it didn't withdraw from Kuwait by Jan. 15, 1991.

In 1991, a dust storm in Coalinga, Calif., triggered a massive pileup by more than 250 vehicles on Interstate 5, killing 15 people and injuring more than 100.

In 1994, voters in Norway rejected a proposal to join the European Union.

In 2001, George Harrison, lead guitarist of the Beatles, died of cancer. He was 58.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was sentenced to four years in prison for an involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Michael Jackson. He was released on parole Oct. 28, 2013.

In 2012, the United Nations voted 138-9, with 31 abstentions, to give Palestinians non-member observer status.

In 2021, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of the social media platform He was replaced by Parag Agrawal, who was ousted in October 2022 upon Elon Musk's purchase of the company.

Advertisement

In 2022, 46% of people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian in a census survey, the first time that figure represented less than half the populations of the two countries.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
World News // 25 minutes ago
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Georgia has suspended its bid to join the European Union, prompting thousands of protesters to take to the streets, where they clashed with police in the capital of Tbilisi.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
On Nov. 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
World News // 2 hours ago
Sweden formally asks China to cooperate with investigation into damaged undersea cables
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden has sent China a formal request to cooperate with its investigation into damage sustained by two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- All five House Democrats from Connecticut and one of the state's two Democratic Senators reported receiving bomb threats the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
World News // 5 hours ago
Canada's competition watchdog sues Google over advertising business
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Canada's competition watchdog filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday, accusing the U.S. tech giant of having abused its dominance in the advertising technology space to maintain its market superiority.
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Nine people are accused of running a multi-state money laundering organization that handled $20 million from internet fraud, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
World News // 9 hours ago
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Poland's Iga Świątek is banned from playing professional tennis for a month after testing positive for the heart medication trimetazidine, the U.K.-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department arrested 21 pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route for about five minutes on Thursday.
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
World News // 17 hours ago
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A woman was taken into custody after the stowaway flew aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from New York's JFK International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said.
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada would harm relations between the United States and Mexico and Canada, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Stowaway flies aboard Delta flight to Paris from New York City
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
Australia passes world-first social media ban for children younger than 16
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
Three dead, one hospitalized following Cybertruck crash in California
Three dead, one hospitalized following Cybertruck crash in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement