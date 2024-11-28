Advertisement
Nov. 28, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Jeffrey Dahmer beaten to death by fellow prisoner

On Nov. 28, 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was beaten to death by another prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Center in Portage, Wis.

By UPI Staff
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1520, Ferdinand Magellan entered the Pacific Ocean on his way around the world. He was the first European to sail the Pacific from the east.

In 1919, Virginia-born Nancy Astor became the first woman member of the British Parliament.

In 1925, "The Grand Ole Opry," the famed country music show, made its radio debut. It's the longest-running radio broadcast in the United States.

In 1942, a fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston killed 492 people. Most victims suffocated or were trampled to death.

In 1958, the United States fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time.

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

In 1958, in odd news, a London man stole a police officer's bicycle after going to the police station to report his own bike stolen.

In 1989, Czechoslovakian Premier Ladislav Adamec agreed to a coalition government. The next day, the Czech Parliament revoked the Communist Party's monopoly.

In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was beaten to death by another prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Center in Portage, Wis.

In 2004, a gas explosion in a central China mine killed more than 160 people. About 123 miners escaped.

In 2005, at least 150 miners were killed in a northeast China coal mine explosion. Seventy-one were reported missing.

In 2007, a U.S. airstrike in eastern Afghanistan killed 22 Afghan civilian road-construction workers. The men, working on a U.S. military contract, died as they slept in tents in a remote mountainous area.

In 2008, at least 400 people were killed and hundreds more injured in clashes in Nigeria between Muslims and Christians over local elections.

In 2010, reaction around the world was swift and mostly negative to a new batch of more than 200,000 confidential U.S. diplomatic documents published on the WikiLeaks whistle-blower website. U.S. officials denounced the release, which included many items classified as secret, and branded them a threat to global security.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
In 2012, seven expatriate Egyptians, all Coptic Christians who were involved in making an anti-Islam film, Innocence of Muslims, were sentenced to death in absentia by the Cairo Criminal Court.

In 2016, LaMia Flight 2933 crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of the 77 people on board. The aircraft was carrying Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team, coaching staff and journalists. Investigators said the Avro RJ85 ran out of fuel and blamed the pilots for failing to take appropriate measures.

In 2021, Hondurans headed to the polls, electing the country's first female president, Xiomara Castro.

In 2023, all 41 workers who had been trapped in a highway tunnel under a collapsed construction in the Himalaya mountains were freed.

