Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: British make final evacuation of NYC after Revolution

On. Nov. 25, 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.

By UPI Staff
An equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington -- marking the British evacuation of Manhattan and the future president's re-entry into the city on November 25, 1783 -- stands in Union Square in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | An equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington -- marking the British evacuation of Manhattan and the future president's re-entry into the city on November 25, 1783 -- stands in Union Square in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In 1952, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap opened in London. It became the world's longest-running play.

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

UPI File Photo

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered the national highway speed limit cut from 70 mph to 55 mph to save lives and gasoline.

In 1986, U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter and the firing of Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North in the aftermath of the secret, illegal Iran arms sale.

Advertisement

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 1990, the floating Lacey V. Murrow Bridge sank during a Thanksgiving storm in Washington state. The bridge was under construction at the time and there were no injuries or deaths.

In 1992, the Czechoslovakian Parliament voted to dissolve the country at the end of the year into separate Czech and Slovak states.

In 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
On. Nov. 25, 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.
Israel investigating Hamas claims that female hostage was killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
World News // 34 minutes ago
Israel investigating Hamas claims that female hostage was killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Israel is looking into claims made by Hamas' military over the weekend that a female hostage was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
World News // 2 hours ago
Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Uruguay's left-wing opposition Broad Front candidate, Yamandú Orsi, claimed victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, besting Alvaro Delgado of the conservative ruling National Party.
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A married couple who ran a Colorado funeral home have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse for storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside their facility.
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
World News // 4 hours ago
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beijing officials are calling for "common disputes" among the public to come under greater scrutiny, focusing on private matters that may devolve into violent rampages.
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
World News // 11 hours ago
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday in Dubai, has been found dead, officials announced Sunday. Three people have been arrested in connection to his murder.
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A California milk producer has voluntarily recalled its raw milk after a sample tested positive for avian flu, the state said Sunday.
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement. 
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A former county treasurer in Arizona has pleaded guilty to stealing over $38-million to pay for upgrades on her personal ranches, purchase at least 20 vehicles and pay for personal items for herself and her family.
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Tucson, Ariz. woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants into the U.S., the Justice Department has announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement