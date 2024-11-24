Trending
Nov. 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Barbed wire patented

On Nov. 24, 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains.

By UPI Staff
On November 24, 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 6 | On November 24, 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species was published.

In 1863, Union Gen. U.S. Grant launched the U.S. Civil War battle of Chattanooga in Tennessee.

In 1869, women from 21 states met in Cleveland to organize the American Women Suffrage Association.

In 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains.

In 1917, nine officers and with the Milwaukee Police Department and two civilians were killed by a bomb, believed to have been made by Gallean anarchists. Prior to the attacks on September 11, 2001, this was the single most fatal event in U.S. law enforcement history.

In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby in the Dallas police headquarters basement two days after Kennedy was slain.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, Apollo 12 returned to Earth with astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard Gordon and Alan Bean. It was NASA's second moon-landing mission.

In 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared.

In 1985, Arab commandos forced an Egypt Air jetliner to Malta and began shooting passengers, fatally wounding two. Fifty-seven other people died when Egyptian commandos stormed the jet.

In 1992, the United States lowered its flag over the last U.S. base in the Philippines, ending nearly a century of military presence in its former colony.

In 1995, Irish voters passed a referendum removing a constitutional ban on divorce.

In 2007, a brigade of 5,000 U.S. troops left Diyala province in Iraq. It was considered the first significant pullback of American forces from the country.

In 2009, two men were executed in China for involvement in the country's 2008 tainted milk scandal, which sickened 300,000 infants, killing six.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
In 2012, at least 112 people were killed in a fire that swept through a clothing factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In 2014, Cleveland police fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was holding a toy gun. The officers involved were not charged, but the city agreed to pay his family $6 million to settle a lawsuit.{link:

In 2021, a Georgia jury found three men guilty of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

In 2023, A23a, the world's largest iceberg, began floating freely for the first time in three decades after becoming grounded in the Weddell Sea.

COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
World News // 6 hours ago
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- United Nations climate negotiators agreed on a funding formula to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change early Sunday in Azerbaijan after two weeks of intense negotiations.
Forecasters say 'messy,' cold weather may be in store for Thanksgiving holiday
Top News // 8 hours ago
Forecasters say 'messy,' cold weather may be in store for Thanksgiving holiday
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- National Weather Service forecasters warned Saturday that "messy" weather may impact Thanksgiving travel in the eastern half of the United States, including the potential for the coldest temperatures this season.
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has announced several additional Cabinet nominations to positions involving national health, labor, agriculture and security.
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a deceased infant that was left in an Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box last month.
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence is investigating the disappearance of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates in what is being called a "terrorist incident."
Eggs scarcer, prices soaring ahead of holiday season due to avian influenza
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Eggs scarcer, prices soaring ahead of holiday season due to avian influenza
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Egg production is down and prices are higher as the holiday season approaches due to a particularly persistent strain of H5N1, or avian influenza, a prominent industry group says.
Dartmouth sorority, 2 fraternity members face misdemeanor charges in student's drowning death
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dartmouth sorority, 2 fraternity members face misdemeanor charges in student's drowning death
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two members of a Dartmouth College fraternity and a sorority chapter are facing misdemeanor charges in relation to the drowning death of another student this past July, police announced in an update this week.
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
World News // 12 hours ago
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile used against Ukraine this week will go into serial production and is "ready to be used" again if necessary.
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
World News // 12 hours ago
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday to discuss global security issues.
