Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

By UPI Staff
On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by Aero Icarus/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by Aero Icarus/Wikimedia

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, the first jukebox was placed in service in the Palais Royal Saloon in San Francisco.

Advertisement

In 1890, the independent Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was separated from the Netherlands.

In 1919, the first play-by-play football game broadcast by radio in the United States described Texas A&M's 7-0 shutout of the University of Texas.

In 1936, a revamped Life magazine made its debut with a focus on photojournalism.

In 1940, Romania signed the Tripartite Pact, joining the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan in World War II.

In 1943, the U.S. Marines took control of the Gilbert Islands from Japanese forces following a fierce 76-hour battle.

File Photo by USMC/UPI

In 1945, evidence presented during the Nuremberg Trials detailed a meeting between Adolf Hitler and Japanese Foreign Minister Yosuke Matsuoka where they discussed German-Japanese co-operation in a war against the United States eight months before Pearl Harbor.

Advertisement

In 1963, in a radio and TV broadcast the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, President Lyndon Johnson said: "John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, has been taken from us by an act which outrages decent men everywhere. He upheld the faith of our fathers, which is freedom for all men. He broadened the frontiers of that faith, and backed it with the energy and the courage which are the mark of the nation he led. A man of wisdom, strength and peace, he molded and moved the power of our nation in the service of a world of growing liberty and order. All who love freedom will mourn his death."

In 1980, an earthquake in the Naples, Italy region killed more than 3,000 people.

In 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

In 2004, in a disputed Ukraine election, the day after opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko declared himself the winner, officials determined that Kremlin-backed Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych was the real winner.

Advertisement

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2008, U.S. President-elect Barack Obama nominated Timothy Geithner to be treasury secretary and selected former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as the head of the White House Economic Council.

In 2010, South Korean officials said North Korea bombarded the South's Yeonpyeong Island, killing two civilians and two marines and injuring 18 other people in an apparent effort to discourage upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises.

In 2012, a day after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi issued a decree stating his decisions weren't subject to review or appeal, police in Cairo used tear gas on thousands of protesters accusing him of making a despotic power grab.

In 2022, six people were killed and six others were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. Shooter Andre Marcus Bing, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, left a suicide note saying he had been "harassed" by co-workers, that he "was led by Satan" and that his parents didn't pay enough attention to him.

Advertisement

File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Top News // 4 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 people.
Trump chooses Bessent for treasury secretary, Vought for budget director
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump chooses Bessent for treasury secretary, Vought for budget director
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as his choice for treasury secretary and first-term official Russell Vought to head the Office of Management and Budget.
Defense rests in Daniel Penny trial after testimony contradicting 'chokehold' charge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Defense rests in Daniel Penny trial after testimony contradicting 'chokehold' charge
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Daniel Penny, accused of manslaughter in last year's death of a Black homeless man on the New York City subway, rested their case Friday after disputing his chokehold actually caused the man's death.
2 men guilty in case of migrant family freezing to death at U.S.-Canada border
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 men guilty in case of migrant family freezing to death at U.S.-Canada border
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Minnesota on Friday found two men guilty of human smuggling in a case in which a family from India froze to death along the Canada-U. S. border in 2022.
Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B-a-year offer from rich countries
World News // 19 hours ago
Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B-a-year offer from rich countries
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A draft finance deal Friday at the U.N. COP29 climate and environment talks proposes wealthy nations give $250 billion a year to poorer nations in climate funding. Developing countries want more money.
Texas State Board of Education approves Bible-infused curriculum
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas State Board of Education approves Bible-infused curriculum
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A majority of the Texas State Board of Education gave final approval Friday to a state-authored curriculum under intense scrutiny in recent months for its heavy inclusion of biblical teachings.
Israel hits Lebanon with widespread bombing and shelling, killing at least 47
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel hits Lebanon with widespread bombing and shelling, killing at least 47
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel Friday continued widespread bombing attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon in a series of air strikes near Beirut and Tyre, killing at least 47 and wounding 22 in the Baalbek district northeast of Beirut.
Hungary's Orban invites Israeli PM to visit, won't enforce ICC arrest warrant
World News // 16 hours ago
Hungary's Orban invites Israeli PM to visit, won't enforce ICC arrest warrant
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday invited Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country and confirmed he will not honor an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
NYC committee approves 'historic' rezoning allowing 80,000 new housing units
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NYC committee approves 'historic' rezoning allowing 80,000 new housing units
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A "historic" rezoning plan in New York City that would open the way for 80,000 new housing units has been approved by an important City Council committee.
Alabama executes Carey Grayson in 3rd death sentence using nitrogen gas
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Alabama executes Carey Grayson in 3rd death sentence using nitrogen gas
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Prison officials in Alabama have executed convicted murderer Carey Dale Grayson, marking the state's sixth death sentence and third using the nitrogen gas method so far this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate Dept. of Education
GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate Dept. of Education
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
Supreme Court dismisses Facebook class-action lawsuit appeal
Supreme Court dismisses Facebook class-action lawsuit appeal
Iran orders new advanced nuclear centrifuges to be brought on stream after IAEA censure
Iran orders new advanced nuclear centrifuges to be brought on stream after IAEA censure
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement