Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Humane Society founded

On Nov. 22, 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded.

By UPI Staff
On November 22, 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 6 | On November 22, 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1718, Edward Teach, also known as the pirate Blackbeard, was killed off North Carolina's Outer Banks during a battle with a British navy force.

Advertisement

In 1858, the city of Denver was founded.

In 1935, a Pan American Martin 130 "flying boat" called the China Clipper began regular trans-Pacific mail service. The flight from San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, took 59 hours and 48 minutes.

In 1943, meeting in Cairo, Egypt, President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese Premier Chiang Kai-Shek discuss ways to defeat the Empire of Japan.

In 1950, a train wreck in New York City killed 79 people.

In 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, 46, in the third year of his first term, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. Vice President Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as the nation's 36th chief executive. Lee Harvey Oswald was charged with Kennedy's slaying but was killed before he could go to trial.

Advertisement

In 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.

In 1977, the Anglo-French supersonic Concorde jetliner began scheduled flights to New York from London and Paris.

In 1988, the U.S. Air Force publicly unveiled the B-2 Stealth bomber for the first time before some 2,500 spectators, including members of Congress and other dignitaries.

In 1989, newly elected Lebanese President Rene Moawad died in bomb blast that also killed 17 other people in Syrian-patrolled Muslim West Beirut.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned after 11 years in office.

File Photo by Rich Lipsk/UPI

In 1993, Mexico's Senate approved the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari called it a "triumph."

In 1997, New Zealanders Robert Hamill and Phil Stubbs arrived in Barbados from the Canary Islands in their boat, Kiwi Challenger, after 41 days, 1 hour and 55 minutes -- a record for rowing across the Atlantic.

In 2002, at least 100 people died in riots in northern Nigeria sparked by a religious controversy over the Miss World beauty pageant.

Advertisement

In 2005, Angela Merkel was sworn in as Germany's chancellor. She was the first woman and first person from East Germany to lead the country.

In 2010, about 400 people were killed and hundreds injured in a panic-driven stampede on a densely crowded suspension bridge during Cambodia's Water Festival in Phnom Penh.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to Grace Hopper for her roles as a pioneering computer scientist and Navy admiral. Also awarded that day were: Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Lorne Michaels, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Cicely Tyson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Vin Scully, Elouise Cobell, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Maya Lin and Richard Garwin.

In 2020, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to his first ATP Finals title London.

File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Read More

60 years after assassination, a look back at JFK

60 years after assassination, a look back at JFK
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in Pa. U.S. Senate race
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in Pa. U.S. Senate race
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday conceded his the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race to Republican challenger Dave McCormick.
Biden condemns ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant as 'outrageous'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden condemns ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant as 'outrageous'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has denounced the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Top News // 2 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
On Nov. 22, 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded.
GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Mike Rounds has introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education, a policy that President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on ahead of the general election.
Gunmen ambush vehicle convoy in Pakistan, killing dozens
World News // 4 hours ago
Gunmen ambush vehicle convoy in Pakistan, killing dozens
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gunmen ambushed a convoy of passenger vehicles traveling in remote northern Pakistan, killing dozens of people, authorities said.
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two sheriff's deputies were killed and a third was in critical condition after a "horrific crash" in Florida on Thursday, authorities said.
Britain blacklists daughter of Angola's former president as it clamps down on corruption
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain blacklists daughter of Angola's former president as it clamps down on corruption
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday sanctioned Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's former president, and two others London called "kleptocrats" as part of a new effort to clamp down on corruption and dirty money.
Man sentenced for detonating explosive device outside Alabama AG's office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man sentenced for detonating explosive device outside Alabama AG's office
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for detonating an explosive device outside the state attorney general's office in Montgomery in February, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Russia hit a Ukrainian aerospace plant with an experimental hypersonic missile in the first use of the nuclear-capable missile against Ukraine.
Regulators will oversee cash apps including Apple, PayPal and Zelle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Regulators will oversee cash apps including Apple, PayPal and Zelle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will start overseeing non-bank companies that offer financial services like online payments and wallet apps, the agency announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement