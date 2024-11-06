Trending
Nov. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Americans elect Obama to 2nd term

On Nov. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term.

By UPI Staff
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden enjoy the aftermath following Obama's victory speech at his election night event in Chicago on November 6, 2012. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
1 of 5 | President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden enjoy the aftermath following Obama's victory speech at his election night event in Chicago on November 6, 2012. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1860, Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th president of the United States.

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1869, in the first formal intercollegiate football game, Rutgers beat Princeton, 6-4.

In 1928, Republican Herbert Hoover was elected 31st president of the United States, defeating Democrat Al Smith.

In 1956, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was re-elected by a wide margin.

In 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so. More than 250,000 Cubans had taken advantage of this opportunity by 1971.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan was elected to a second term, winning 49 states.

File Photo by Mal Langsdon/UPI

In 1985, members of the 19th of April Movement took over the Palace of Justice in Bogota, Colombia. The leftist guerrillas would kill more than 100 people (11 of whom where Supreme Court Justices) by the time the siege ended.

In 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree banning the Communist Party, nationalizing its property and condemning its activities.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term. Federal finance reports showed campaign expenditures broke the $2 billion mark, making the election the most expensive in U.S. history at the time.

In 2013, Avigdor Lieberman, who had resigned as Israel's foreign minister because of an investigation of alleged corruption, was acquitted and said: "This chapter is behind me. I am now focusing on the challenges ahead." Lieberman became foreign minister again five days later.

In 2019, the U.S. midterm elections saw a number of milestones and firsts -- Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the first Muslim women elected to the House; Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Debra Haaland, D-N.M., were the first Native American women elected to the House; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the youngest person elected to the House in nearly three decades; and Jared Polis became the country's first openly gay male governor, in Colorado. Democrats also took back control of the House, while Republicans held onto the Senate.

In 2021, a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, India, killed 10 people in its COVID-19 intensive care unit.

File Photo by Datta G. Ingale/EPA-EFE

