Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Fort Hood shooting leaves 13 dead

On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

By UPI Staff
Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool
1 of 7 | Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1605, Guy Fawkes and fellow conspirators attempted to blow up the English Parliament and failed. They were captured, tried and beheaded.

Advertisement

In 1854, combined British-French forces scored a decisive victory over the Russians in the Crimea.

In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony, in defiance of the law, voted for the first time. She is later fined $100.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected 28th president of the United States, defeating incumbent William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1916, an armed confrontation in Everett, Wash., between members of the Industrial Workers of the World union and local police resulted in what's become known as the Everett Massacre.

In 1930, the first commercial television broadcast was aired.

In 1940, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected to an unprecedented third term. He won a fourth term in 1944.

In 1968, Republican Richard Nixon was elected 37th president of the United States, defeating Democrat Hubert Humphrey.

Advertisement

In 1968, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress, representing New York's 12th Congressional District as a Democrat. She served seven terms in office.

In 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini denounced the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a "center of spying and plotting." Hours earlier Iranian students seized the compound taking 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage sparking a crisis that would last 444 days and bring down the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 1990, an Egyptian-born gunman, apparently acting alone, assassinated Meir Kahane, the U.S. native who founded the militant Jewish Defense League.

In 1991, the body of British media mogul Robert Maxwell was found in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Islands.

In 1996, U.S. President Bill Clinton was re-elected, defeating Republican challenger Bob Dole.

In 2006, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death for his role in the 1982 Dujail Massacre which resulted in the deaths of more than 140 Shitte Muslims.

Advertisement

In 2007, Google unveiled the beta version of the Android mobile operating system. The first commercial version of the software was released in September 2008.

In 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people, including an unborn child. A civilian shot the gunman, who escaped and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In 2018, Voyager 2 left the heliosphere and entered interstellar space, becoming the second man-made object to do so.

Voyager 2 took close-up photos of Neptune in August 1989, three decades before leaving the heliosphere. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trudeau, Modi condemn Hindu temple violence in Canada amid Ottawa-New Delhi row
World News // 11 minutes ago
Trudeau, Modi condemn Hindu temple violence in Canada amid Ottawa-New Delhi row
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India condemned violent protests that erupted in a Canadian city over the weekend.
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An Iowa judge on Sunday ruled the state can challenge thousands of ballots to be potentially cast in Tuesday's presidential election by residents who had once identified themselves noncitizens.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024
On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting at Fort Hood in Texas.
North Korea launches several missiles on eve of U.S. election
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea launches several missiles on eve of U.S. election
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, just hours before Americans were set to head to the polls for the U.S. presidential election.
Boeing machinists agree to new contract, ending weeks-long strike
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Boeing machinists agree to new contract, ending weeks-long strike
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of striking Boeing machinists voted Monday to ratify a new contract, ending their seven-week work stoppage.
Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A freight consolidation company in Virginia and its two top executives were charged Monday with illegally exporting U.S. technology, worth millions of dollars, to Russia.
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ballot extension in the swing state Monday, ruling that 3,000 absentee ballots -- sent out late in Cobb County -- will only be counted if they are received by Election Day
U.S. renews criticism of Israel's inaction on West Bank settler violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. renews criticism of Israel's inaction on West Bank settler violence
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The United States renewed its call on Israel to take action against violent illegal settlers on Monday after Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank were shot at when they attempted to put out vehicles set ablaze.
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Defense Department announced Monday retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, who served 34 years in the U.S. Army, will take over next year as the new director for the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A judge in the swing state of Pennsylvania ruled Monday that Elon Musk's $1 million daily giveaway to registered voters in battleground states can continue, with one last prize to be handed out on Election Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement