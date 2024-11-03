Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: One World Trade Center opens its doors

On Nov. 3, 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors with employees at Conde Nast some of the first to move in.

By UPI Staff
A man crosses the street in the shadows of One World Trade Center in New York City on November 3, 2014, as the building officially opens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | A man crosses the street in the shadows of One World Trade Center in New York City on November 3, 2014, as the building officially opens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1868, John Willis Menard of Louisiana became the first African American elected to the United States House of Representatives. Opposition to his election prevented him from ever being seated.

Advertisement

In 1903, Panama, with the support of the U.S. government, issued a declaration of independence from Colombia.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected. It was a landslide victory over his Republican challenger, Kansas Gov. Alfred M. "Alf" Landon.

In 1948, U.S. President Harry S. Truman defeated Republican challenger Thomas Dewey. In what was perhaps the greatest upset in American political history, Truman, who had been given no chance in pre-election polls and forecasts, seized the lead with the first returns last night and never lost it.

File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first animal into space -- a dog named Laika -- aboard the Sputnik 2 spacecraft.

In 1964, residents of the District of Columbia got to vote for the first time in a presidential election thanks to the passage of the 23rd Amendment to the Constitution.

Advertisement

In 1964, Lyndon Johnson was elected U.S. president with a margin larger than in any previous election, defeating Republican Barry Goldwater.

UPI File Photo

In 1979, five members of the Communist Workers Party, participating in a "Death to the Klan" rally in Greensboro, N.C., were shot to death by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis. Seven others were wounded.

In 1986, a Lebanese magazine exposed the secret weapons-for-hostages deal taking place between the United States and Iran. The scandal, which would escalate into the Iran-Contra affair, resulted in the indictments of numerous officials including Oliver North as well as then-Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.

In 1992, U.S. voters elected Democrat Bill Clinton, the governor of Arkansas, to be president over incumbent George H.W. Bush.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai was officially declared the winner in Afghanistan's first presidential election.

In 2012, hundreds of people, many dressed as Big Bird, marched in Washington to show support for the U.S. Public Broadcasting System.

In 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors with employees at Conde Nast some of the first to move in.

Advertisement

In 2019, Saudi Arabia announced its state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, will become publicly traded. A month later it raised $25.6 billion in the world's largest initial public offering.

In 2020, voters headed to the polls in the U.S. presidential election. The counting process took days, but on Nov. 7, former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win over incumbent President Donald Trump.

In 2023, the strongest earthquake the strike Nepal in eight years killed nearly 160 people in a remote, mountainous region of the country.

File Photo courtesy of the Nepal Prime Minister's Office/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024
On Nov. 3, 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors.
Thousands in Washington Women's March voice support for Harris as election looms
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Thousands in Washington Women's March voice support for Harris as election looms
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington D.C., on Saturday as part of the Women's March 2024, calling for abortion rights and voicing support for Kamala Harris three days before the election.
Harris rallies in Atlanta, Trump appears in N.C. as campaigns enter final sprint
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Harris rallies in Atlanta, Trump appears in N.C. as campaigns enter final sprint
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared at an afternoon rally in Atlanta Saturday and Republican opponent Donald Trump began the day in North Carolina as their neck-and-neck race entered its final stretch.
61-year-old surfer's leg 'completely severed' in Maui shark attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
61-year-old surfer's leg 'completely severed' in Maui shark attack
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A 61-year-old man surfing on the Hawaiian island of Maui had has leg completely severed during a shark attack, local police say.
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed unofficial reports it has captured a senior Hezbollah naval leader during an amphibious operation carried out deep inside northern Lebanon.
2 Ohio officers indicted in case of Black man who died while in custody
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 Ohio officers indicted in case of Black man who died while in custody
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Two Canton, Ohio, officers have been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the April death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old Black man who died while being restrained, authorities announced Saturday.
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
World News // 20 hours ago
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Nvidia to replace Intel on Dow Jones Industrial Average
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nvidia to replace Intel on Dow Jones Industrial Average
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chipmaker Nvidia will replace Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday as the recent emergence of artificial intelligence continues driving Nvidia's value higher.
TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy protection
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- TGI Fridays has filed for bankruptcy protection, the company confirmed in court documents.
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Western nations to support Ukraine preemptively striking North Korean troops in Russia instead of waiting for those troops to attack Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
Thousands in Washington Women's March voice support for Harris as election looms
Thousands in Washington Women's March voice support for Harris as election looms
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
On This Day: Spruce Goose makes lone flight
On This Day: Spruce Goose makes lone flight
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement