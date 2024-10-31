Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Death Valley, Joshua Tree parks established

On Oct. 31, 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the California Desert Protection Act, establishing Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks.

By UPI Staff
A wash of yellow covers a field between sand dunes and mountains in Death Valley National Park on March 17, 2005. On October 31, President Bill Clinton signed legislation establishing Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 7 | A wash of yellow covers a field between sand dunes and mountains in Death Valley National Park on March 17, 2005. On October 31, President Bill Clinton signed legislation establishing Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1517, Martin Luther began the Protestant Reformation by nailing a proclamation -- the 95 theses -- to the door of a church in Wittenberg, Germany.

Advertisement

In 1864, Nevada was admitted to the United States as the 36th state.

In 1931, with the Great Depression in full swing, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that 827 banks had failed during the previous two months.

In 1941, more than a month before the United States entered World War II, a German submarine torpedoed and sunk a U.S. destroyer, the USS Reuben James.

In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota -- consisting of the sculpted heads of U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt -- was completed.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson announced a halt to the bombing of North Vietnam.

UPI File Photo

In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated outside her home in a volley of gunfire by Sikh members of her own security force. Her son, Rajiv, succeeded her.

Advertisement

In 1985, salvage divers located the remains of the booty-laden pirate ship Whydah, which sank Feb. 17, 1717, off Cape Cod, Mass.

In 1993, actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose outside of a West Hollywood, Calif., nightclub, The Viper Room. He starred in Stand By Me and My Own Private Idaho.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the California Desert Protection Act, establishing Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks.

In 2004, Iranian lawmakers chanted, "Death to America!" after a unanimous vote to allow their government to resume uranium enrichment activities.

In 2008, U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus took over as head of the Central Command, in charge of military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iran and other countries.

In 2010, Brazilians elected Dilma Rousseff as their first female president. The former energy minister and choice of outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Jose Serra in a runoff with 56 percent of the vote. Rousseff won a second term Oct. 26, 2014.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.
Advertisement

In 2011, a U.N. report said the world's population had topped the 7 billion mark, doubling the total of 1968. The U.N. Population Fund predicted 8 billion people by 2025.

In 2014, SpaceShipTwo, Virgin Galactic's effort in spaceflight for tourists, crashed during a test flight in the Mojave Desert, killing one of the pilots and seriously injuring the other.

In 2015, Russian airliner Metrojet Flight 9268 crashed after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport in Egypt, killing all 224 on board. Investigators suspected a bomb on the plane caused the crash.

In 2017, a man drove a rented truck onto a bike path in New York City, killing eight people and injuring 11 others. The alleged attacker's trial on terror charges began in October 2022 after multiple delays.

In 2019, the Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died October 26, 2019, during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in northwestern Syria. File Photo courtesy Department of Defense
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old mother and her two children are believed to have died earlier this week after going over Niagara Falls, according to New York State law enforcement.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
On Oct. 31, 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the California Desert Protection Act, establishing Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Parks.
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
World News // 1 hour ago
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American warplanes attack Islamic State camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, the U.S. military said, amid an apparent increase in strikes targeting the terrorist organization.
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appears to be its newest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese defense officials said, a provocation just days ahead of U.S. elections.
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- After a weeks-long stock surge put Truth Social's value at more than Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump lost $1.3 billion of net worth Wednesday after the stock plummeted.
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fire erupted at a Missouri lithium-ion battery recycling plant on Wednesday, prompting authorities in Fredericktown, Mo., to order some residents to evacuate.
Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden treated children in costumes to a Halloween treats and reading event Wednesday night on the South Lawn of the White House.
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to rally in the battleground state with just six days to go to election day.
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing a woman at a luxury Southampton resort has died by suicide, authorities said.
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia can continue with its purge of more than 1,600 voter registrations that state officials say are held by alleged noncitizens ahead of next week's general election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement