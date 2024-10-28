1 of 5 | A sellout crowd of 62,000 jam Candlestick Park for the last Giants game at that venue on September 30, 1999. On October 28, 1989, the ballpark was the site of the Oakland A's World Series sweep of the Giants. The series had been delayed by the deadly Lo Prieta earthquake and was the latest finish in the year for a World Series at the time. File Photo by Bruce Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1636, Harvard College, now Harvard University, was founded in Massachusetts. Advertisement

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States, was dedicated in New York Harbor by U.S. President Grover Cleveland.

In 1919, the U.S. Congress passed the Volstead Act, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, enforcing the constitutional amendment prohibiting the use of alcoholic beverages. This rang in the era of bootleg liquor when people whispered passwords through speak-easy doors, flappers ruled the dance floor and mobsters like Al Capone made millions from a thirsty public. The ban on booze lasted more than a decade until Congress repealed the law in 1933.

In 1922, Benito Mussolini marched on Rome, taking over the Italian government.

In 1929, Black Monday saw another massive stock market upheaval, another day in the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

In 1942, the Alaska Highway, constructed for the purpose of connecting the contiguous United States to Alaska through Canada, was completed at a length of 1,700 miles, running from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to Delta Junction, Alaska.

In 1962, Russian chief Nikita Khrushchev announced that all Soviet offensive missiles would be removed from Cuba.

In 1965, the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, passed overwhelmingly by the Second Vatican Council, would absolve Jews of responsibility for the death of Jesus. This reversed a 760-year-old declaration made by Pope Innocent III.

In 1965, workers installed the final piece of St. Louis' Gateway Arch, a 10-ton keystone.

In 1985, the leader of the so-called Walker family spy ring, John A. Walker Jr., pleaded guilty to giving U.S. Navy secrets to the Soviet Union. Walker died in a federal prison in August 2014.

In 1989, the Oakland A's wrapped up an earthquake-delayed sweep of the World Series over the San Francisco Giants. It was the latest finish in the year for an MLB World Series at that time.

In 2007, Cristina Fernandez became the first woman to be elected president of Argentina.

In 2010, China announced it had built what experts said was the world's fastest supercomputer, capable of a sustained performance 40% greater than the previous record holder built in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

In 2023, Friends star Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, having drowned as a result of the effects of ketamine.