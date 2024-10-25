Trending
Oct. 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. troops invade Grenada

On October 25, 1983, U.S. troops, supported by six Caribbean nations, invaded the tiny, leftist-ruled island of Grenada, rescuing 1,000 American students and restoring order to the country. The death toll in about two months of fighting exceeded 100.

By UPI Staff
U.S. Marines, armed with M16A1 rifles, take defensive positions October 25, 1983, along a hillside during Operation Urgent Fury, the United States-led invasion of Grenada following a coup in the tiny Caribbean country. File Photo courtesy of USMC
1 of 4 | U.S. Marines, armed with M16A1 rifles, take defensive positions October 25, 1983, along a hillside during Operation Urgent Fury, the United States-led invasion of Grenada following a coup in the tiny Caribbean country. File Photo courtesy of USMC

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, known to history as the Charge of the Light Brigade, 670 British cavalrymen fighting in the Crimean War attacked a heavily fortified Russian position and were killed.

In 1929, during the Teapot Dome scandal, Albert B. Fall, who served as U.S. President Warren Harding's interior secretary, was found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office. He was the first presidential Cabinet member convicted of a crime.

In 1944, the Japanese military employed its first unit of Kamikaze pilots during the Battle of Leyte Gulf off the coast of the Philippines.

In 1971, the United Nations admitted China as a member, ousting the Nationalist Chinese government of Taiwan.

In 1993, Canadian voters rejected the Progressive Conservative Party of Prime Minister Kim Campbell and gave the Liberal Party, led by Jean Chretien of Quebec, a firm majority in Parliament.

File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI

In 1994, Susan Smith falsely reported her two young sons were missing after a carjacking. After several days of intense public and media scrutiny, the South Carolina woman admitted she drove her car with her children inside it into a lake, killing them. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

In 2002, Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota and seven others were killed in the crash of a small plane about 180 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

In 2009, the World Health Organization reported a global death toll from the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu, at 5,700. About 440,000 people were confirmed as having the disease.

In 2010, more than 400 coastal residents in western Sumatra were killed and thousands left homeless by a tsunami triggered by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. About 750 miles away in central Java, the Mount Merapi volcano began a series of three eruptions that left a reported death toll of more than 300 with about 6,000 homeless.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months. He was the first person of color to serve in the roll.

In 2023, House Republicans select Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana to become the next speaker of the House.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

