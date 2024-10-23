Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hong Kong withdraws proposed extradition bill ending months of protests

On Oct. 23, 2019, the Hong Kong government officially withdrew a proposed extradition bill that led to months of protests, violence and other types of unrest in the Chinese territory.

By UPI Staff
Protesters gather outside barriers lined with Hong Kong police guarding the Legislative Government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 17, 2019. On October 23, 2019, the Hong Kong government officially withdrew a proposed extradition bill that led to months of protests, violence and other types of unrest in the Chinese territory. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
1 of 7 | Protesters gather outside barriers lined with Hong Kong police guarding the Legislative Government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 17, 2019. On October 23, 2019, the Hong Kong government officially withdrew a proposed extradition bill that led to months of protests, violence and other types of unrest in the Chinese territory. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1707, the British Parliament met for the first time after the Treaty of Union dissolved both the Parliaments of England and Scotland and created a new Kingdom of Great Britain. The Parliament of Great Britain eventually became the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

In 1915, an estimated 25,000 women marched in New York City demanding the right to vote throughout the United States.

In 1942, the British Eighth Army launched an offensive at El Alamein in Egypt, a World War II battle that eventually swept the Germans out of North Africa.

In 1945, Jackie Robinson, the first Black baseball player hired by a major league team, was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and sent to their Montreal farm team. He moved up to the Dodgers in 1947 and became one of the sport's greatest stars.

A sculpture of Jackie Robinson is part of the sports exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 14, 2016 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Advertisement

In 1946, the United Nations General Assembly convened for the first time, at an auditorium in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3504, authorizing the naval blockade of Cuba following the discovery of Soviet missiles on the island.

In 1972, earthquakes killed more than 10,000 people in Nicaragua.

In 1983, suicide bomb attacks on peacekeeping troops in Beirut killed 241 U.S. Marines and 58 French soldiers. Warnings ignored, defenses left vulnerable in attack on Marines in Lebanon.

In 1987, the U.S. Senate rejected U.S. President Ronald Reagan's nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the U.S. Supreme Court by the biggest margin in history, 58-42.

In 1989, Hungary formally declared an end to 40 years of communist rule and proclaimed itself a republic, setting the stage for creation of Western-style democracy in the Eastern Bloc state.

In 1998, Dr. Barnett Slepian, an obstetrician who performed abortions, was killed by a sniper who fired a bullet through a window of Slepian's home in Amherst, N.Y. The shooter, James Kopp, received life plus 10 years in prison in 2007 for the shooting.

In 2005, a Nigerian plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Lagos, killing all 117 people aboard.

Advertisement

In 2006, Panamanians voted overwhelmingly to support a proposal to expand the Panama Canal to allow larger ships to pass through.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 2008, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan told a U.S. House committee the United States is "in the midst of a once-in-a-century credit tsunami" that left him in a state of "shocked disbelief."

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the world's longest sea bridge, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, which is 34 miles long.

In 2019, the Hong Kong government officially withdrew a proposed extradition bill that led to months of protests, violence and other types of unrest in the Chinese territory.

In 2020, Bruce Springsteen released his 20th studio album, Letter to You, recorded with the E Street Band.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Tulsi Gabbard says she's joining Republican Party at Trump rally
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic House representative for Hawaii who became an independent two years ago, announced Tuesday night during a rally for Donald Trump that she was joining the Republican Party.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
On Oct. 23, 2019, the Hong Kong government officially withdrew a proposed extradition bill that led to months of protests, violence and other types of unrest in the Chinese territory.
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Russia's foreign ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador to lodge a formal protest over Berlin's establishment of a new tactical maritime headquarters on its Baltic Sea coast.
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
World News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- One passenger is dead and 15 others were injured when two trains in mid Wales collided, officials said Tuesday.
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has led to one death, hospitalizations and dozens of illnesses in 10 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden praises Slovenian prime minister during White House meeting
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a White House meeting Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in the Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and European unity.
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon man found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Seattle sex worker
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man was convicted Friday for the 2023 kidnapping of a sex worker in Seattle and transporting her 450 miles to a home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
Once grand luxury ocean liner to become majestic artificial reef off Florida
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement