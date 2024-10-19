Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Tel Aviv, Israel, bus bombing kills 22

On Oct. 19, 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By UPI Staff
On October 19, 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel. File Photo by Bamahane/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | On October 19, 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel. File Photo by Bamahane/Wikimedia

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1781, Britain's Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered with more than 7,000 troops to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown, Va., effectively ending the American War of Independence and guaranteeing the colonialists freedom from the crown.

Advertisement

In 1789, John Jay, one of the founding fathers and president of the Continental Congress, was sworn in as first chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

In 1812, Napoleon's beaten French army began its long, disastrous retreat from Moscow.

In 1964, under the leadership of new Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev, the Kremlin moved toward patching up its grievances with Red China.

File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI

In 1973, the Israeli military was pitched in a two-front battle against Arab forces, in the south against Egypt, and in the north against the armies of Syria, Iraq and Jordan. Subsequently, Saudi Arabia threatened a total cutoff of oil shipments to the United States unless they halted all military aid to Israel. This standoff would lead to the 1973 oil crisis.

Advertisement

In 1982, carmaker John DeLorean was arrested in Los Angeles and charged in a $24 million cocaine scheme aimed at salvaging his bankrupt sports car company. He was tried and acquitted.

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

In 1987, U.S. Navy ships bombarded an Iranian oil platform in retaliation for a missile attack on a U.S.-flagged ship and Iran threatened a "crushing response," warning the United States "has got itself into a full-fledged war."

In 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 2003, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa before hundreds of thousands of pilgrims packed into St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. This was the last formal step before her sainthood in 2015.

In 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws.

In 2013, a violin played by the musical conductor of the Titanic as the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic in 1912 sold for more than $1.7 million at an auction in London.

Advertisement

In 2019, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency after student protests over metro fare hikes escalated to riots over the rising cost of living.

File Photo by Alberto Pena/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
On Oct. 19, 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Prosecutors paint Allen as teens' killer as double-murder trial begins in Indiana
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Prosecutors paint Allen as teens' killer as double-murder trial begins in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements and initial witness testimony were delivered Friday as a double murder trial in connection with the brutal slayings of two teenage girls seven years ago got underway in Indiana.
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
World News // 11 hours ago
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fast food restaurant brand Chick-fil-A says it's marking its first expansion into Asia with a $75 million push targeting Singapore.
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
World News // 9 hours ago
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The electric grid on the island of Cuba went entirely offline Friday after the failure of a major power plant east of Havana, government officials announced.
Four University of Alabama Pi Kappa Phi frat members accused of hazing pledges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Four University of Alabama Pi Kappa Phi frat members accused of hazing pledges
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Four University of Alabama are facing criminal charges Friday for an August hazing incident at a frat house. They allegedly assaulted Pi Kappa Phi house pledges.
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening television stations for airing ads supporting an abortion rights constitutional amendment.
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
World News // 13 hours ago
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that unleashed an Israeli brutal and destructive war against Gaza, could present an opportunity to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- In the first verdict under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Black transgender woman Dime Doe.
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix shares rose 11% Friday on third-quarter financial results that beat expectations. Netflix with ads membership jumped 35% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Top leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA are urging members of its national council to approve a dramatic increase in annual membership dues from $25 to $85 as the group faces millions of dollars in deficits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement