Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:44 AM

On This Day: Doctors Without Borders awarded Nobel Peace Prize

On Oct. 15, 1999, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the international group Doctors Without Borders.

By UPI Staff
Migrants from Mexico and Central American listen to staff personal from Doctors without Borders at a migrant shelter in Matamoros, Mexico, on January 25, 2019. On October 15, 1999, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the international group. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 8 | Migrants from Mexico and Central American listen to staff personal from Doctors without Borders at a migrant shelter in Matamoros, Mexico, on January 25, 2019. On October 15, 1999, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the international group. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, John Schrank, a former New York saloonkeeper, said he was sorry his bullet did not kill former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Advertisement

In 1914, Karl H. Von Wiegand, United Press correspondent, is the first newspaper correspondent to reach the battle front in Russian Poland.

In 1917, the most famous spy of World War I, Gertrude Zelle, better known as Mata Hari, was executed by a firing squad outside Paris. Zelle was an exotic dancer who admitted to giving the Germans information but insisted it was only to learn secrets to slip to the French.

In 1946, Nazi Reichsmarschall Hermann Goering, sentenced to death as a war criminal at the Nuremberg Trials, killed himself in his prison cell on the eve of his scheduled execution.

Advertisement

In 1951, I Love Lucy, TV's first long-running sitcom, made its debut. In 2012, it was named the greatest U.S. television show of all time according to an ABC News/People Magazine poll.

File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI

In 1966, Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party (originally the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense) with the goal of harnessing anger within the Black community and channeling it into a political force.

In 1984, astronomers in Pasadena, Calif., displayed the first photographic evidence of another solar system 293 trillion miles from Earth.

In 1989, the Los Angeles Kings' Wayne Gretzky, playing against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, in the Canadian city, broke Gordie Howe's all-time NHL scoring record with a late-game goal that raised his career regular season points total to 1,851, including 1,669 when he was with the Oilers. Gretzky retired a decade later with 2,857 regular-season points, one of his many NHL records.

In 1990, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Muscovites shrugged indifferently and even reacted with hostility over Gorbachev's award, noting the empty store shelves and warning he may face a popular uprising.

Advertisement

In 1991, the Senate confirmed Clarence Thomas as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by a vote of 52-48, the closest confirmation vote in court history.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 1992, a man who terrorized the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don for more than a decade with a series of more than 50 grisly killings was sentenced to death.

In 1993, the Pentagon censured three U.S. Navy admirals who organized the 1991 Tailhook Association convention during which many women had been subjected to abuse and indignities by junior officers.

In 1994, Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti three years after being driven into exile by a military coup.

In 1999, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the international group Doctors Without Borders.

In 2003, 11 people were killed and dozens injured when a New York ferry, transporting passengers from Manhattan, slammed into a pier on Staten Island.

In 2017, actor Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo social media campaign, encouraging victims of sexual assault to break their silence and share their stories in the wake of accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Advertisement

In 2023, Daniel Noboa, a center-right politician and scion of a banana empire, was elected Ecuador's youngest president.

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
On Oct. 15, 1999, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the international group Doctors Without Borders.
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FEMA said it paused Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties because of threats being made against responders. A suspect was arrested, charged and released on bond over the weekend.
2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two deputies were wounded and a suspect was fatally shot during a shooting that erupted early Monday during a traffic stop in Missouri's Callaway County.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Wall Street demonstration
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Wall Street demonstration
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday during a demonstration at the New York Stock Exchange where protesters carried signs and chanted, "As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms."
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Long-time hardware retailer True Value announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is entertaining a bid to sell its assets to competitor Do it Best.
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
World News // 4 hours ago
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted five Moldovan pro-Russia politicians and one non-governmental organization promoting the Kremlin's destabilizing activities in the vulnerable former Soviet nation.
Britain sanctions Iran over Oct. 1 attack on Israel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Britain sanctions Iran over Oct. 1 attack on Israel
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday unveiled another round of sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing destabilization actions in the Middle East.
Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- More than 230 doctors and nurses, most of whom are backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, are calling on former President Donald Trump to release his medical records.
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday by highlighting ongoing work to "fight hatred and violence against Muslim and Arab communities."
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
World News // 10 hours ago
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A diplomatic situation involving "serious criminal activity" by India's diplomats has forced the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to break protocol and speak publicly about ongoing threats to Canada, officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement