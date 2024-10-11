Man killed in Colo. tourist mine elevator accident identified as guide

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The person who died in an elevator incident at a Rocky Mountains mining tourism site in Colorado this week was identified Friday as a guide at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour.

Patrick Weier, 46, lost his life when an elevator taking tourists down into the mine shaft malfunctioned early on Thursday, Teller County, Colo., authorities told reporters in Colorado Springs.

Four people were treated for minor injuries as a result of the accident near Cripple Creek, Colo., according to Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

They were among the 11 people were who rescued immediately after the incident when the malfunctioning elevator car was hoisted back to the surface from 500 feet down.

Twelve other visitors, however, were stranded on a level of the mine located 1,000 feet below the surface as the elevator was examined for safety. They waited for hours as officials tested the conveyance and readied plans to evacuate them via ropes if necessary.

Rescue teams from the Colorado Highway Patrol and Colorado Springs Fire Department along with personnel from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Department of Natural Resources were standing by in case the rescues were necessary.

Ultimately there was no need as the elevator was deemed safe following a six-hour wait and was used to transport the remaining tourists to the surface without incident. They were not told of the problems while they waited below ground.

Mikesell did not divulge details on how Weier died but indicated he was from Victor, Colo., worked as a tour guide was the father of a 7-year-old son.

"We ask that you just have compassion with the gentleman and his family. He is survived by a 7-year-old child," the sheriff said, adding that there was still no determination of what went wrong with the elevator.

"Anytime you're dealing with heavy machinery and 1,000 foot level... in a mine, there could be accidents. And this was a tragic accident," he said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is a once-active mine that was one of the first to be established in the historic Cripple Creek mining district, which is regarded as one of the most famous and prolific gold camps in the world.

Located southwest of Pike's Peak, the camp began booming in 1891 after one of the largest gold strikes in history was made at Winfield Scott Stratton's Independence Mine.