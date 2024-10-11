Milton death toll rises to 17 as rescuers navigate rising Tampa Bay floodwaters

1 of 6 | Flooding and wind damage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. As of Friday, at least 17 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Milton so far, as massive clean-up and assessment efforts got underway less than 24 hours after the storm made landfall. Photo by Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Milton in Florida rose to 17 on Friday as rescuers continued their efforts to reach residents in the Tampa Bay area who remained trapped by floodwaters triggered by record rainfalls. New Milton-related fatalities were reported late Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll from the storm to 17, according to tallies kept by the Tampa Bay Times and Florida Today. Advertisement

One of them was in Tampa, Fla., where police confirmed a woman in her early 70s died after apparently being crushed by a falling tree branch during "post-hurricane restoration efforts" on her property.

Two others were in Pinellas County, where St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway on Friday told reporters one person died of a storm-related medical incident while another was found dead in a park.

In the wake of the storm, the biggest issues were the millions of homes and businesses still without power and the extensive flooding in the Tampa area, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an update delivered from the street outside the Tampa Bay Times building, where Milton's winds had toppled a construction crane into the structure.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay "did not get the worst-case scenario, but we did get hit and we're going to have to work to bounce back," he said, noting that while the area escaped a much-feared catastrophic storm surge, it was still inundated by extremely heavy rainfall.

Governor DeSantis Holds a Press Conference in St. Petersburg Following Hurricane Milton https://t.co/eHiTXaEpBM— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 11, 2024

In an extraordinary deluge, St. Petersburg received more than 18 inches of rainfall, while Tampa experienced up to 13 inches. That volume of rain is approximately five times more than the average for the entire month of October in Tampa, according to weather analysts.

The extreme rainfall led to widespread inland flooding, further exacerbated by a modest storm surge effects in certain areas. The ground was already saturated by the rainfall brought earlier by Hurricane Helene.

Even on Friday, well after Milton exited the state, major flooding continued to increase in several areas throughout Hillsborough County, creating dangerous conditions for residents in those areas, county officials said.

A major trouble spot was along the Alafia River, which was expected to rise even further on Friday. Rescuers in the county have "working non-stop" to pick up residents in the area stranded by flooding, including one incident on Thursday in which a family was rescued from severe flooding in Dover, Fla.

Advertisement

Eight people, including a child, were trapped in their home with water levels reaching more than 6 feet before Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office personnel evacuated the entire family, officials said in a Facebook post.

Also in Hillsborough County, officers rescued and evacuated 147 people from floodwaters at an assisted living facility, an apartment complex and a car.

As of Friday morning, approximately 2.4 million Floridians remained without power while some 1.65 million accounts had been restored, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Nearly 1,200 individuals and more than 140 animals have been rescued by Urban Search and Rescue Teams and the Florida National Guard since Milton made landfall near Sarasota late Wednesday, as teams comprised of more than 1,600 personnel were actively deployed across the state, officials said.